DEAR ABBY
Friend deflects unwanted questions by lying
DEAR ABBY: I went to lunch with “Anita,” who proceeded to question me about how I know my friend “Gail.” It seems like an innocent question, but Gail and I met in Alcoholics Anonymous. I didn’t tell Anita we met in AA because it would’ve destroyed Gail’s anonymity, so I said we met through mutual friends.
I didn’t mind one question, but Anita kept probing about “mutual friends.” I wound up fibbing and saying, “folks at my church.” It managed to change the direction of the conversation, but I wish people wouldn’t pry like that. This also happens when I’m at a party and someone asks me why I’m not drinking. It’s easy to respond to one question with a general answer, but a lot of times I encounter folks who keep pushing.
I would like to encourage your readers to be sensitive to these kinds of situations and to allow people their privacy. Thanks, Abby. — ANONYMOUS AND SOBER IN THE SOUTH
DEAR ANONYMOUS: So would I, and you’re welcome. There is no shortage of nosy questions that people don’t hesitate to ask these days, as anyone who has read this column is aware. However, to many people, membership in AA is a badge of honor. When “pushed” to answer why they are not drinking alcohol they are upfront about the fact they are in AA. Of course, one does not have to have a drinking problem to avoid alcohol. Some people refrain because they don’t feel well when they drink; others do it because they are taking antibiotics or want to live a healthier lifestyle. The bottom line is, you do not have to answer every question that’s asked of you.
DEAR ABBY: When my husband of 19 years died suddenly 15 months ago (we had no children), my financial situation changed considerably. I have had trouble paying bills, and my water was turned off this morning. When I told my siblings and their families, their answers ranged from “I can’t help you,” to “Gee, that sucks!” to “Come have meatloaf for dinner.”
My niece, who is financially well-off, commented that it sucked. I told them all that I HAVE NO WATER. I do have a five-day-a-week job. I just don’t have a lot of money because of so many things that have happened. I’ll have the money in a week or so, but I can’t live without water for that long.
Is it wrong to want them to offer to help me? Am I expecting too much? If the situation were reversed, I would offer help immediately. — IN A TOUGH SPOT IN KENTUCKY
DEAR TOUGH SPOT: Please accept my deepest sympathy for the loss of your husband. No, it’s not wrong to want your relatives to offer to help you out with a bridge loan until the money you’re expecting arrives. However, because they didn’t offer, ASK them for one, and be willing to sign a note if they wish. Then cross your fingers that one of them agrees. If none of them do, approach your employer and ask for an advance on your salary, or contact the water company and ask if you can strike a deal. I wish you luck.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Pat Boone is 87. Actor Morgan Freeman is 84. Actor Brian Cox is 75. Guitarist Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones is 74. Actor Jonathan Pryce is 74. Country singer Ronnie Dunn is 68. Actress Lisa Hartman Black is 65. Actor-comedian Mark Curry is 60. Actor-singer Jason Donovan is 53. Actress Teri Polo (“Meet The Parents”) is 52. Model-actress Heidi Klum is 48. Singer Alanis Morissette is 47. Actress Sarah Wayne Callies (“The Walking Dead”) is 44. TV personality Damien Fahey is 41. Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is 40. Actress-writer Amy Schumer is 40. Actress Zazie Beetz is 30.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Show discipline, follow through with your plans, and refuse to let overindulgence and overreaction take control. It’s up to you to make the most out of what you have to work with if you want to excel this year. If you work hard, you will end up reaping the rewards.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Observation will help you avoid a sticky situation. Knowledge is key when it comes to getting ahead and making a good impression. Don’t expect anything from others.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take a chance and try something you’ve never done. Explore avenues that allow you to use your imagination, and let your creativity flow. A change may be frightening, but it will turn out well.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Hang on to your cash. A spending spree won’t make you feel better. Do your best to save for something that will benefit you mentally, physically, emotionally or financially.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Make a change, but before you do, make sure you aren’t disrupting someone’s life or emotional well-being. Honesty, integrity and concern for others will help you gain approval and assistance.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’ll learn plenty if you sit back and observe. Moderation will be the key to success. Focus on education, personal growth and getting along with others.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take more time to make your home comfortable. Decluttering your space will help in a positive direction. A move may seem impossible, but you’ll eventually make it.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Think twice before you share your thoughts and opinions with others. Someone will use your openness to interfere with your plans. A partnership will need an adjustment.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t be fooled by what others say or do. An offer may sound amazing, but will be lacking in the end. Focus on personal changes that will make your life easier.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t limit what you can do. Seize the moment, take advantage of what’s available to you and express your feelings and plans to those who will be affected by your decisions. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Get the lowdown before you approach someone who isn’t likely to share your enthusiasm, opinions or goals. A problem at home will escalate if you try to hide information.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You’ll receive important information from a friendly conversation. Take the high road if someone says something unkind. Patience will pay off.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Set your sights on what and who can help you get ahead. Show compassion and understanding; you’ll get exactly what you want. An unexpected change will pay off.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Don’t Eat That! Among the treasures discovered at Oxburgh Hall in Norfolk, England, is a 121-year-old chocolate bar, still in its tin, commissioned by Queen Victoria for troops fighting in the Second Boer War in South Africa, Reuters reported on March 31. Oxburgh was the ancestral home of the Bedingfeld family for 500 years, and one of them, Sir Henry Edward Paston-Bedingfeld, fought in that war; the chocolate bar was discovered in his helmet case. “Although you wouldn’t want it as your Easter treat,” mused Anna Forrest, cultural heritage curator at Britain’s National Trust, “it is still complete and a remarkable find.” On the lid, a message is inscribed in Queen Victoria’s handwriting: “I wish you a happy new year.”
