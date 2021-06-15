DEAR ABBY
Wife devastated to learn of husband’s prior conquests
DEAR ABBY: I met my husband on the job when we were one year out of school. We are both 36. We dated for three years and were compatible in every way. Ten years later, we have two kids (7 and 5), own a home and are financially secure.
When we dated, we discussed our “history,” and he told me that he’d had five prior girlfriends. I had three boyfriends in college. Well, I learned a few months ago — at his reunion — that he completely “forgot” the part about his competitive frat-boy past with hook-ups and one-night stands. He now estimates that he was with over 50 different girls during college, but says it “shouldn’t bother me” because it was meaningless sex and in the past. He said he told me “five” because they were the ones he counted as relationships.
Now I see women on his social media who went to the same school and I obsess about how they fit into his past. It’s driving me crazy, and I feel like just a number now. I know if this situation were reversed, he’d flip out about it.
I wish I had never found this out because I see him differently now, and no longer want to be close to him. He’s a good father and husband, but I’m struggling with how to accept this new information, and I need some guidance. — WISH I DIDN’T KNOW
DEAR WISH: People usually lie because they aren’t proud of the truth. You say he has been a good husband and father. This is why you need to find it in your heart to forgive him. If you have caught him in lies since then, you have a reason to be reacting the way you have. However, if you haven’t, please consider talking with a licensed marriage and family therapist until you have worked it through. The resentment you feel could destroy your marriage. Please do not let that happen.
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I recently moved in with my grandmother, partly to help out and partly because I lost my job due to underlying health conditions that made dealing with COVID incredibly difficult. Now that we’re close to family again, some of them think they need to dictate what we do. The biggest topic is whether I should try going back to work now.
My husband is adamant that he wants me home until it’s safer for me to go out again, but my father thinks it’s not a good idea, and insists that my husband doesn’t understand “everything.” I don’t want to make either of them angry, but I feel like I need to stick with my husband, and I don’t know how to get my father to understand because he’s stubborn. Any advice? — TORN, AND TIRED OF IT
DEAR TORN: Your husband is protective, and for that I applaud him. If you can’t work because an underlying health condition makes you more vulnerable to COVID, then as much as your father would like you out of the house and working during the day, you cannot do it. Your life could be at risk. What does your doctor have to say about this?
You are no longer a little girl. It’s time for a family discussion to iron this out, including what your father meant when he said your husband doesn’t “understand.” If it can’t be resolved in a mature and respectful manner, you and your husband may need to make other living arrangements.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
R&B singer Ruby Nash Garnett (Ruby and the Romantics) is 87. Singer Russell Hitchcock (Air Supply) is 72. Rock singer Steve Walsh (Kansas) is 70. Actor-comedian Jim Belushi is 67. Country singer Terri Gibbs is 67. Actress Julie Hagerty (“Airplane”) is 66. Actress Polly Draper (“thirtysomething”) is 66. Actress Eileen Davidson (“The Young and the Restless”) is 62. Actress Helen Hunt is 58. Actress Courteney Cox is 57. Actor-rapper Ice Cube is 52. Actress Leah Remini is 51. Actor Jake Busey is 50. Actor Neil Patrick Harris is 48. Actress Elizabeth Reaser (“Twilight”) is 46.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Seek the truth, and offer understanding, patience and assistance to those in need. A subtle change will boost your morale and encourage you to make a positive lifestyle adjustment. The more you do, the more you will get in return. It’s time to rise above.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — There is no point wasting time on something or someone who offers little in return. Put your energy into something that matters to you, and good things will happen. Go where the action is!
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Do what’s necessary. It will be easier to get things done your way and on time if you are discreet and secretive. A unique approach to a job will pay off. Don’t cut corners.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Be observant, but do not meddle. The changes going on around you will encourage you to take a different approach to work and financial matters. A partner will require honesty.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Emotions will mount if you aren’t willing to make adjustments that will keep the peace. Consider the fallout if you decide to be stubborn or unwilling to compromise. Learn from experience.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Make positive changes to your surroundings. Enjoying the space you create will ensure you accomplish more and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Help is on the way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t sweat the small stuff. Live up to your promises and follow through with your plans. Do what you say and explore the possibilities that unfold. Solve problems with intelligence.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Avoid people who bring you down or play mind games with you. Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve, then forge ahead with optimism. Don’t be misled by someone you admire.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t take on too much or get involved in a joint venture that discourages you from doing things you love to do. Stick close to loved ones, and take better care of your health.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Concentrate on doing your very best. Hone your skills. Do your own thing, and follow your heart as you move forward. Things can and will improve quite a bit.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll gravitate toward generous people. Don’t take chances that could lead to problems with someone close to you. You may desire change, but don’t make a move without doing adequate research.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Observe what’s going on around you. Set boundaries with people who crowd your space. Put more thought into how you run your home and what brings you the most joy.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep life simple and do your best to get along with the important people in your life. Don’t ignore a chance to use your skills diversely. Be careful of how much information you share with others.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Schemes: Police in Naples, Florida, are looking for a woman identified only as “Rosalia,” a self-described witch who is suspected of swindling more than $100,000 from at least 10 victims. Authorities were first alerted to the scam on March 14 when a man called to report that Rosalia had disappeared with $29,500 of his money, according to a police report. The man said he had responded to a flyer advertising Rosalia’s “witchcraft services,” WBBH-TV reported. She allegedly told the man she saw something “dark” in his future and gave him three eggs to put under his bed as he slept. When he brought them back the next day, she waved the eggs over his head and face, then opened them to reveal one filled with blood, one with needles and a third with worms, according to the report. She instructed the man to bring her all the money he had so she could bless it and multiply it at her temple in Fort Myers, promising to return it the next day, police said, but Rosalia hasn’t been seen since. Police have identified more victims in the course of their ongoing investigation.
