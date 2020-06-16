DEAR ABBY
Brother’s campaign for office finds no support from sibling
DEAR ABBY: My oldest brother is running for a state office. Unlike me, he does not like animals. He has “hauled” litters of puppies off and shot at cats. In addition, he refuses to help our elderly parents. Family or not, I don’t want someone to be a leader in our state capital who exhibits such poor moral and unethical behavior.
He has been married several times, and I know for a fact he cheated on one of his wives. I avoid attending his fundraisers and asking for votes, but other family members keep telling me that “blood is thicker than water,” and that I “must” vote for him regardless of his behavior. Of course, behind the curtain I can vote for whoever I want, but should I cave to the pressure to show up in support of him at public events? Even my husband said I should donate money to his campaign because he is family. What is your opinion? — NON-SUPPORTER IN THE SOUTH
DEAR NON-SUPPORTER: If you do not support a candidate, keep your checkbook closed. And as to showing up to endorse your brother’s run for office, continue to refrain and cross your fingers that your absence won’t be noticed amidst all the excitement. If your husband wants to donate to your morally degenerate brother’s campaign, it is his choice, and he has a right to it just as you have a right to yours.
P.S. Anyone who would shoot at a defenseless animal and neglect his aged parents (“Honor thy father and thy mother”) really doesn’t belong in ANY office.
DEAR ABBY: My wife of 39 years decided two weeks ago to cease all communication with me. We had a sometimes-rocky marriage, but since becoming empty-nesters six months ago, we have enjoyed a rebirth of our relationship — long walks, games, fun meals, concerts, etc.
Two weeks ago, we had what I thought was a minor disagreement about the use of a credit card. Since then she has treated me like I don’t exist. She answers my questions with one word only or no response. I have begged her to talk to me about what’s wrong; she just turns away. She has altered her daily schedule to avoid having contact with me. I am shattered. What can I do? — CLUELESS IN TENNESSEE
DEAR CLUELESS: It’s time to review why your marriage to this woman was “rocky.” Stop begging, step back and count yourself fortunate that you have had this reminder. Counseling might help you and your wife to communicate in a healthier way if she is willing to try. However, if she isn’t, you will have to decide how much more “punishment” you are willing to tolerate when you disagree, and what is realistic to do about it if you aren’t.
DEAR ABBY: We have a neighbor whose adult son has gotten into trouble with the law. His mom and dad are devastated and have withdrawn from all of us. How do we handle it when we see them around the neighborhood? Do we ignore “the elephant” and just say hi? Do we ask them how their son is doing? It’s so sad to see them suffer, and we don’t know what to do. — WHAT TO DO IN THE EAST
DEAR WHAT TO DO: When you see your neighbors, be cordial. Make polite conversation, and if they mention their son, listen to what they have to say and be supportive, but not judgmental.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Eileen Atkins (“The Crown”) is 86. Author Joyce Carol Oates is 82. Country singer Billy “Crash” Craddock is 82. Songwriter Lamont Dozier is 79. R&B singer Eddie Levert is 78. Actress Joan Van Ark is 77. Actor Geoff Pierson is 71. R&B singer James Smith (formerly w/The Stylistics) is 70. Boxing Hall of Famer Roberto Duran is 69. Pop singer Gino Vannelli is 68. Actress Laurie Metcalf, below, is 65. Golfer Phil Mickelson is 50. Actor John Cho is 48. Actor Eddie Cibrian is 47. Actor Daniel Bruhl is 42. Actress Sibel Kekilli (“Game of Thrones”) is 40. Singer Diana DeGarmo (“American Idol”) is 33
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Making personal improvements, being responsible for your happiness and initiating the steps that will help you reach your long-term goals should be priorities. Let the past help you make better choices as you move forward. Be precise and strive for discipline. Proper fitness and diet will lead to a healthier lifestyle.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Set up a space at home that encourages you to stay fit and to look and feel your best. How well you take care of yourself will affect your emotional well-being.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Look for the good in whatever situation you face. A positive attitude will lead to an unexpected response that will help you get what you want.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Be willing to compromise and you will come out on top. A physical outlet will help get you in shape and lead to a compliment from someone you admire.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Think outside the box. What you come up with will change the way you do your job and take care of your responsibilities. Don’t give in to someone who is controlling.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Look at your surroundings, wardrobe and the equipment you use for a hobby you enjoy, and replace anything faulty or worn-out before you end up in a precarious position.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You can rectify a problem you are facing with someone close to you. Open up a discussion that will help you both understand each other’s needs. Don’t let an outsider meddle.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be a good listener and observer, and you will stop someone from tricking you into doing something excessive. Change isn’t always the best option. Fix what’s broken and proceed.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Make an adjustment at home that will bring you peace of mind and make you feel good about the way you live and the people you love. A unique opportunity is apparent.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep your life simple, your plans doable and your outlook positive. Refuse to fall into a situation where you feel obligated to get involved in something you don’t want to do.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Give and do what you can. You’ll do best when helping others. Situations will become emotional if you don’t do what’s right. Don’t overreact or fold under pressure.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep what’s going on around you in perspective. You have so much to gain if you hold firm, work on self-improvement and take care of unfinished business.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You may crave change, but for now, you are best to take baby steps and be observant. Being smart regarding the way you interact with others will help you avoid a setback.
