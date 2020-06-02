DEAR ABBY
Sister fears for young niece being raised in toxic home
DEAR ABBY: After many years, my sister and I finally have a decent relationship. I feel I can tell her about almost anything.
My brother-in-law, “Aaron,” is an alcoholic, and my sister enables him. When he drinks, his already quick temper becomes worse and he “knows everything.” To make things worse, they have a 3-year-old child I’ll call “Casey.” It infuriates me when I see Aaron’s crude, foul-mouthed, “omnipotent” behavior in front of Casey.
There have been times he has used my presence (because I babysit Casey) to drink to the point of impairment. When Casey has a tantrum or is overtired and acts her age, Aaron loses patience with her. He yells at her, slams things down in front of her and storms out of the room.
I’m well aware that children watch and learn behavior from their parents. Daughters will seek out boys, then men who behave like their father, thinking it is normal behavior. How do I approach my sister, who buys Aaron whiskey when he’s feeling down, that there’s a serious problem here?
My husband and I have a stable home and successfully raised five children. We would be willing to take in Casey until Aaron is truly well. My comments to my sister will be met with fury or maybe hatred, but I will do whatever is best for Casey. I love that little girl too much to see her raised in such a toxic environment. — BETWEEN A DRUNK AND A HARD PLACE
DEAR BETWEEN: You say your sister slips her husband alcohol when he’s down. To me that says he may be using it to self-medicate depression.
You DO need to talk with your sister. When you do, explain you are concerned about Aaron’s change of behavior when he drinks and the effect it has — and will continue to have — on little Casey. Aaron does need help, but so does your sister. Enabling someone, as well-intentioned as it may be, is not helping the person.
Aaron needs to talk to a doctor about his episodes of depression, and your sister could gain a great deal of insight by attending some Al-Anon meetings. You can find one nearby by visiting al-anon.org. Offer to go with her if she’s reluctant.
DEAR ABBY: I am in an interracial relationship (I’m black, and she’s white/Hispanic). We have been together for a year.
She has met just about all my family and all of my friends, but I have only met four people in her life. She has a lot of friends on social media, but no one knows about me. She never posts pictures of us or even hints anything about me. She is friends with her ex-boyfriend, and she knows about his girlfriend, but he has no clue about me. No one does. I feel like I’m her invisible man.
She comes from a “country” background, and I’m afraid she is embarrassed or ashamed of me. Am I reading too much into this, or should I be concerned that she may not be into me as much as I am into her? We were talking about getting married. — INVISIBLE MAN IN TEXAS
DEAR INVISIBLE MAN: Something isn’t right here. You say you “were” talking about getting married. Are you still talking about it? I find it peculiar that after being together for a year, you haven’t met her family, you have met so few of her friends and she has posted nothing about you on social media. The time has come to ask her the reason and whether your romance may have run its course.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress-singer Sally Kellerman is 83. Actor Ron Ely (”Tarzan”) is 82. Actor Stacy Keach is 79. Drummer Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones is 79. Actor Jerry Mathers (“Leave It to Beaver”) is 72. Actress Joanna Gleason is 70. Actor Dennis Haysbert is 66. Comedian Dana Carvey is 65. Rock singer Tony Hadley (Spandau Ballet) is 60. TV personality-producer Andy Cohen is 52. Actor-comedian Wayne Brady is 48. Actor Wentworth Miller is 48. Actor Zachary Quinto is 43. Actor Dominic Cooper is 42. Actress Nikki Cox is 42. Actor Justin Long is 42. Actress Morena Baccarin is 41. Actress Awkwafina is 32.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Keep life simple and your plans doable. Prioritize what you want to accomplish, and you’ll reach your expectations. A secretive approach to the way you handle private matters will help ward off outside interference. Pay more attention to keeping up with technology and making better life choices.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Trust in your judgment, not someone else’s. Don’t limit what you can do because you are too busy doing things for others. Put your responsibilities first before helping others.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Emotional spending will not lower your stress. Spend your time productively, find outlets that will help you declutter your life and push you in a direction that brings money in, not out.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Having fun will come at a price. Think before you promise to engage in something costly, risky or that could threaten your health. Too much of anything is discouraged.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Think twice before you do something that might jeopardize your reputation or your relationship with someone you have to deal with daily. Diplomacy will work best.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take time to relax and plan your day. Personal growth and a lifestyle change will be the boost you need to motivate and inspire you. Enjoy, but don’t overspend.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A premature move will leave you feeling uncertain. Do a quick tally of your expenses to put your mind at ease before you continue. An unexpected reunion will intrigue you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Helping others is honorable, but don’t let anyone take advantage of your generosity. Time spent nurturing a meaningful relationship will be worthwhile.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A change at home or regarding your job looks promising. Speak up about the way you want to see things unfold and you will make an impression that will help you get what you want.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Home improvements, financial gains and a personal change that boosts your ego are all within reach. Refuse to let anyone stand between you and your happiness.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take better care of your physical well-being. Taking risks will put you in a dangerous position. Think before you act or commit to something questionable.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Follow your heart and your passion. Pursue your dreams and find the happiness you long for. Develop skills that will help you market who you are and what you want to pursue.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Uncertainty will set in if you try to make a move without being prepared. Too much of anything will leave you at a loss. Be moderate, regardless of what others choose to do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.