Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.