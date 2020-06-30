DEAR ABBY
Boyfriend’s sudden ghosting causes hurt and confusion
DEAR ABBY: I am dealing with the worst heartbreak ever. I don’t know what I did to make my boyfriend stop liking me. He won’t talk to me or text me back, and now he has blocked me on Facebook. One minute he said that he would always hang out with me and the next he told me to stop messaging him and blocked me. All of this has made me go out of control, and now I want to hate on everyone. How can I stop this awful hurt? — LOVE HURTS IN OREGON
DEAR LOVE HURTS: Before I answer that question, I want to weigh in on your signature, “Love Hurts.” What I need to impress upon you is, love DOESN’T hurt. Real love makes people feel BETTER.
It’s time to stop asking yourself what you did wrong to be getting the treatment he is doling out. Allow me an educated guess: He may feel guilty because he met someone else and doesn’t have the courage to own up to it. Time will tell if I’m right.
The way to soothe this ache and refrain from lashing out at others would be to remember they are blameless. By taking your pain out on them, you are isolating only yourself. Get rid of any mementos that remind you of him. If a song reminds you of him, don’t play it again. Keep yourself busy. Focus on other things and talk with your friends and family about your feelings. If you do, you will soon realize that others have experienced the same disappointment you have. And, above all, remember that although this experience may have been romantic for a while, it has run its course.
DEAR ABBY: I am at my wits’ end with my husband. I have a vision impairment as a result of ocular cancer, and he refuses to stop making fun of me about it. He teases me constantly about being blind, about not being able to read, and about how bad my eyes are.
My eyes ARE very bad, some days much worse than others, but I’m not totally blind. And, Abby, I can read — just not the way I used to. When I tell him it hurts my feelings, he either gets angry at me for being “too sensitive” or brushes it off because he’s “just being honest.”
He is very religious, and I have thought about reaching out to his pastor about this because it bothers me so much, but I’m agnostic and don’t have a relationship with him. It hurts me, but it’s almost worse because our daughter watches it, and I don’t want her to think it’s OK for her daddy to bully me like this. — CHALLENGED IN TENNESSEE
DEAR CHALLENGED: You are NOT too sensitive, and your husband is NOT just being honest! He may be punishing you because you had the nerve to get ocular cancer, or he may simply have a sadistic streak. This is not how good Christians behave; it is how hypocrites do.
That you are an agnostic — many intelligent and pious individuals are, by the way — should not stop you from having a conversation with your husband’s pastor. However, even if the pastor were to craft a sermon on the subject, I doubt it would change your husband’s behavior. If you are going to continue in this marriage, you must find a way to change the way you react to the mistreatment you are receiving. Perhaps once he finds he can’t get the reaction he’s looking for, he will stop.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Nancy Dussault is 84. Singer Glenn Shorrock of the Little River Band is 76. Jazz musician Stanley Clarke is 69. Actor David Garrison (“Married...with Children”) is 68. Actor-comedian David Alan Grier is 64. Actor Vincent D’Onofrio is 61. Actress Deirdre Lovejoy is 58. Actor Rupert Graves is 57. Former boxer Mike Tyson is 54. Actor Brian Bloom is 50. Actress Monica Potter (“Parenthood”) is 49. Actress Lizzy Caplan, below, is 38. R&B singer Fantasia is 36. Olympic gold medal swimmer Michael Phelps is 35. Actor Sean Marquette (“The Goldbergs”) is 32.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
If you follow your intuition, you’ll make progress this year. Realizing that you’ve had a change of heart will help you let go of what isn’t working for you and push you in a direction that allows you to reach the happiness you desire. Leave nothing to chance and set a tight budget.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Choose your words thoughtfully and proceed with caution. Put your plans in place before you share your intentions. Your success depends on maintaining control and avoiding interference.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Focus on what’s important to you. Learn new skills and research services you can offer others. Find a practical way to use your attributes to prosper.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Put a smile on someone’s face. Reaching out and doing your part will lead to an unexpected chance to improve your life. Share your ideas, offer advice and make a difference.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Carefully examine an offer someone makes that promises to help you look and do your best. Refuse to let someone pressure you into something you don’t want to do.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Put your emotions into whatever you decide to do. Head in a direction that feels comfortable. If you plan your actions using intelligence as well as intuition, you will succeed.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Make alterations at home that are conducive to helping you keep the peace. Use your space in a way that helps you add to your income.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Think big, but when it comes to putting your ideas in motion, stick to a budget and a carefully made, practical plan. An in-depth discussion will yield positive results.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Spend more time addressing your concerns and less time trying to appease others. The more you give, the more others will expect from you. Take care of your needs first.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A change to how you handle your money will help you avoid coming up short. Put more time and effort into maintaining good health. Make fitness, diet and rest priorities.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep your thoughts to yourself. If you act in haste or make assumptions, you will have to reverse your steps as the day progresses. Focus on fitness, health and personal growth.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — It’s up to you to initiate change. Consider what makes you happy and pursue your dreams. If you share your feelings and intentions with someone you care about, you’ll be given advice and support.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Get serious about what you want. Dig in and start the ball rolling, and you will discover something you enjoy doing that can result in extra income.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Fun With Mannequins: Some sports teams eager to return to the field have taken to placing cardboard figures of fans in stadium seats to enhance the experience for viewers, but the FC Seoul soccer club in South Korea was forced to apologize May 18 after propping up sex dolls in the seats for its match against Gwangju FC, The New York Times reported. “We had tried to add some fun in the no-spectator match,” the club explained. “But we have not checked all the details, and that is clearly our fault.” “Details” included the buxom physiques and obvious logos of sex toy marketers on the dolls’ clothing that fans watching quickly noticed. “We had confirmed that although the mannequins were made to look just like real people, they had nothing to do with adult products,” the statement said, but the club admitted it had neglected to do a background check of the supplier, which makes sex dolls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.