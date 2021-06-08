Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.