Boyfriend takes charge after couple moves into his house
DEAR ABBY: I have been with the same man for almost 30 years. We are not married and have no children together. He is 15 years older than I am.
We have been living in his house for the past seven years. I feel more like a renter than a partner in this relationship. I give him money every month, and we sleep in separate rooms. He wants to control everything in his house, including how to clean, cook or what we eat. I bite my lip to avoid starting a confrontation.
He is a lifelong bachelor, while I have two adult children and a couple of grandkids. I’m not sure how much more of this I can take. I work all day; he doesn’t. I want to leave, but at the same time, I care and worry about him. What should I do? — DISILLUSIONED IN ILLINOIS
DEAR DISILLUSIONED: Quit biting your lip. Gather your courage and start an honest conversation with your housemate in which you tell him you have been unhappy with the status quo for a long time. Then outline the changes that would make you happy. If he isn’t willing to compromise, then pack your bags and leave because you will know the feelings you have for him are not mutual.
DEAR ABBY: I’ve been “friends” with a woman for 25 years. For a time, we were best friends and did everything together, but we couldn’t be more different. It caused many fights and disagreements over the years. She has deeply hurt and embarrassed me countless times. She ruined birthdays, damaged other relationships — even ruined my bachelorette party. I don’t know why I still bother with her. I think because of our deep roots, it’s hard to let go.
At the moment, we haven’t spoken in more than two months, and I know she’s upset with me yet again. Should I reach out and mend the bond? Do I use this as a stepping stone to start moving on? I love her, but I know it really is a toxic relationship. — OFF AGAIN IN NEW JERSEY
DEAR OFF AGAIN: Please reread the last sentence of your letter. Do not bother reaching out and trying to mend the breach in your relationship. You cannot fix what’s wrong with this old friend, but you can move on. Her silence is giving you the opportunity. Take it!
DEAR ABBY: My son is getting married in a couple of weeks. Due to COVID-19, he and his fiancee are having to downsize the list of invitees. This includes asking those who have already RSVP’d “yes” and/or have already given them a wedding gift not to attend. Should they return the wedding gifts to those they are disinviting to the wedding? — WONDERING IN THE SOUTH
DEAR WONDERING: Your son and his fiancee should at least OFFER to return the gifts. Considering the reason for the downsizing, some of the no-longer-invited guests may tell them to keep them along with their good wishes, while others will not.
Game show host Chuck Woolery is 80. Actor Erik Estrada is 72. Actor Victor Garber (“Alias”) is 72. Country singer Ray Benson (Asleep at the Wheel) is 70. Rock singer-musician Nancy Wilson (Heart) is 67. Rapper-actor Flavor Flav is 62. Folk singer Patty Griffin is 57. Movie director Gore Verbinski (“Pirates of the Caribbean”) is 57. Singer Tracy Bonham is 54. Actress Lauren Graham is 54. Actor Judah Friedlander (“30 Rock”) is 52. Actor Alan Tudyk is 50. R&B singer Blu Cantrell is 45. Actress Brooke Burns is 43. Actress Alexandra Daddario is 35. R&B singer Jhene Aiko is 33.
Share your thoughts and feelings with someone you trust, and you’ll find it easier to shape your plans to fit your goals. A positive approach to life, love and happiness will encourage others to support you. Mark each milestone you accomplish with a reward.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Incorporate something you enjoy doing into your daily routine. Educational pursuits that could boost your career. Refuse to let a setback or someone’s actions consume you. Be productive instead of angry.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep marching forward, and don’t stop until you reach your destination. Progress takes discipline, fortitude and courage, but the result will be worth it. Don’t stop believing!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Emotions will confuse you if you let them take control. Be realistic, and you’ll avoid getting caught in a no-win situation. Be willing to compromise.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Sort through information, go over details carefully, look for discrepancies and make adjustments. Keep your guard up when dealing with people who talk big, expect a lot and offer little.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Pay attention to detail, but don’t lose sight of your deadline. Working quickly and finishing on time is as important as the effort you put into anything you pursue.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Changes taking place will strike an emotional chord. Work to find new opportunities to fill any void you are feeling. Put your energy into self-improvement and solid, realistic plans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — It’s up to you to bring about change. Don’t wait for someone to push you in a direction that benefits them more than you. Take control and embrace what you feel passionate about.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Delve into something that makes you feel passionate. Emotional spending and joint ventures will not turn out as planned. You’ll be misled by someone who lacks integrity.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t fold under pressure. When in doubt, take a pass. Gravitate toward the things you know are possible and that you enjoy doing. Seek out like-minded people to help you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t participate in something you don’t want to pursue. Problems at home will surface if tempers flare. Keep the peace, but don’t lower your standards or do something you’ll regret.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Someone who opposes the changes you are initiating will question you. Don’t get into an argument over something that isn’t going to matter as you move forward.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Let your intuition lead the way, and you’ll find a way to use your skills and knowledge to your advantage. Reinventing the way you market yourself will help you in your professional aims.
By Chuck Sheppard
Questionable Judgment: Cam Faust and Kevin Joiner weren’t sure at first how to react when, during a fishing trip on Jan. 3 near Darwin, Australia, they “heard this faint like ‘ahhh ahhh,’” Faust told 9News, and found a naked man clinging to branches in the mangrove forest, filthy and covered with bug bites. Luke Voskresensky, 40, told them he’d gotten lost on his way to a New Year’s Eve party a few days earlier and had been eating snails to stay alive. Faust and Joiner offered him a cold beer and a ride back to town where they found out the real reason Voskresensky was stranded in the croc-infested waters: He had been arrested for armed robbery and fitted with an ankle monitor, which he had broken before escaping bail. “I was going to go visit him in hospital,” Faust said, but a paramedic said “’he’s in hospital with handcuffs on, two cops babysitting him’ so ... maybe we’ll leave it.”
