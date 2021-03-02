DEAR ABBY
‘Helpful’ husband is caught twice with younger women
DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 26 years. Five years ago, my husband gave a young lady $5,000 through credit card charges over a six-month period. We are not wealthy. When I found the charges in our credit report, he took a second job to pay it off.
I don’t think their relationship was sexual because he is impotent. It was hurtful. While he was taking this young lady shopping, he told me he was at work.
Recently, I (accidentally) caught him going to another young lady’s apartment to help her with things like hanging a TV. I don’t care if he helps people. What I DO care about is his sneaking around to do it. I have tried talking to him about why he feels he needs to sneak. He has no answer. What makes men sneak? — DECEIVED IN KENTUCKY
DEAR DECEIVED: Your husband may fear your disapproval of his relationships — however platonic they may be — with these younger women. What makes people of both genders sneak, by the way, is usually a sense of guilt.
DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend, my 33-year-old son, his girlfriend and their 4-year-old son all live with me. They are expecting their second child. I own the home and pay all the bills (utilities, phone, food, etc.).
The problem is, my kids don’t like my boyfriend. His grandkids call me Grandma, so I would like my grandkids to call him Grandpa. My son and his girlfriend won’t allow their son to do it. They insist on calling him by his first name.
I asked for a compromise and to call him Uncle. They refuse and say he didn’t “earn” that name. I said it’s just teaching the children to respect their elders. When I grew up and when I raised my son, we called older people Aunty and Uncle. I’m not sure what to do because we all live in the same house, and I would like all of us to get along. — WISHING FOR RESPECT IN HAWAII
DEAR WISHING: You may have taught your son to respect his elders when he was growing up, but it appears he has had a serious memory lapse. Shame on him.
Because you foot all of the bills for the roof over his and his family’s heads as well as the food in their mouths, remind him that you are the head of that household, and you will not have anyone with whom you are involved disrespected. As it stands, you and your boyfriend are being disrespected, so as head of the household, please assert yourself.
DEAR ABBY: Our son, “Justin,” is getting married. He told his dad the other day that his fiancee would like for my husband to go with Justin to his salon to get his hair cut and beard trimmed for the wedding. My husband is upset about it because he feels his soon-to-be daughter-in-law is implying that his haircut isn’t good enough. As the wife and future mother-in-law, I’m unsure how to handle this situation. Help, please. — GROOMING GROOM’S DAD IN GEORGIA
DEAR G.G.D.I.G.: Try to get your offended spouse to laugh about it. Point out that EVERYONE looks better with a fresh haircut and a trim. Even you and me. Most people want to spruce up and make themselves more presentable for a special event. Why should your husband be any different?
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor John Cullum is 91. Former Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev is 90. Author John Irving is 79. Actress Laraine Newman (“SNL”) is 69. Singer Jay Osmond is 66. Rock singer Jon Bon Jovi is 59. Actor Daniel Craig, below, is 53. Rock singer Chris Martin (Coldplay) is 44. Actress Rebel Wilson is 41. Actress Bryce Dallas Howard is 40. NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 39. Actor Nathalie Emmanuel (“Game of Thrones”) is 32. Country singer Luke Combs is 31. Singer-rapper-actor Becky G is 24.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Exercise, proper diet and a healthy lifestyle will help you maintain a positive attitude and achieve the physical strength needed to reach your goal. Strive for perfection and kindness, and implement solutions to problems that are holding you back.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take the high road, regardless of what others do or say. Follow your heart. A change of plans will alter the way you live. Rely on the knowledge you have gathered to make the right decision.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Align yourself with like-minded individuals who can help you achieve your goals. Discuss your plans to ensure everyone is heading in a similar direction. Eliminate interference.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take care of business before someone in charge complains. Control your emotions, set your sights on what’s important and don’t let others interfere with your plans. Avoid making empty promises.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Tell the truth at all times and promise only what you can deliver. Learn from experience and avoid a no-win situation. Stick to people you know you can trust.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Personal improvements will give you confidence to follow through with a long-term professional plan. Changing your direction or associating with people in a field that interests you will lead to opportunities.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You have more options than you realize. Stop letting someone make decisions for you. Start trusting in your ability to get things done. Follow your heart, and make things happen.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Someone from your past will step back into your life. Make changes that will encourage greater happiness. Moderation, a minimalist lifestyle and a change of heart could be required.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Discipline will affect the outcome of a situation you face with a close friend or relative. Speak up, make a difference and do what’s necessary to get others to take note and do what’s right.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Pay attention to what’s going on with a friend or relative. Protect your home and family from risky people. Pay more attention to someone you love, and make romance and self-improvement priorities.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A disciplined approach to your responsibilities will pay off. Listen to the facts, and don’t lose sight of what’s real and what isn’t. Break away from manipulative people.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — An unexpected change will require an instant response. Take a unique approach to the way you handle your money and professional responsibilities. Romance is featured.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take your time, and look for investments, deals and opportunities that will encourage stability and financial security. Don’t make changes based on what someone else does.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Obsessions: Real estate agent Sevenraj, 58, of Bangalore, India, has always wanted to be unique, he told the Mirror on Dec. 15, so when he was 18, he decided to make red and white his signature colors and has worn only those two colors ever since. Today, his home, his car and even his family — Puspha, his wife of 25 years, and their two children — sport nothing but red and white. Along with his color scheme, Sevenraj is fixated on the number 7. He was named after the number because he was the seventh child, and he now embroiders a crown symbol and the number 7 on all his suits and even has it stitched into the headrest of his red and white car. Sevenraj also speaks seven languages. “Wherever we go, people recognize us. They know us (as) the red and white family. I enjoy all the attention,” he admitted.
