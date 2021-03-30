DEAR ABBY
Best friend calls the police after man threatens suicide
DEAR ABBY: I am a woman in my late 30s. “Tim” and I have been best friends for more than 10 years. Over the last few years, he has struggled with depression and addiction, and I have done my best to help him.
A few weeks back, Tim called me crying and said he was planning to end his life. It wasn’t the first time he has spoken this way, but it was the first time he described a plan of action. Because I was alarmed, I called the police to do a welfare check. They went to Tim’s home, which is across the country from mine, and took him to a psychiatric facility for several days. Now that he’s out, he’s furious with me for notifying the police and says I betrayed him. He said he doesn’t know if we can continue to be friends.
I feel terrible, like I perhaps made a mistake by calling reinforcements, but I was more worried about the consequences of not calling. My family is telling me I should step away from the friendship altogether, but I can’t imagine doing that. Please help. — TAKES FRIENDSHIP SERIOUSLY
DEAR TAKES: Your family’s advice to step away seems sensible. You did NOT make a mistake by calling to see that Tim got help after he told you he had a plan in place to take his own life. You were trying to help him and prevent a tragedy, and that’s a good thing.
Tim is clearly very ill and, unfortunately, there is little you can do to fix what’s wrong with him (which is plenty). If you know his family, inform them about what has been going on. And because he doesn’t know if he can continue being friends with you, leave it up to him to decide.
DEAR ABBY: My brother’s wife is pregnant, and there is talk about their moving to the state where her family lives. There are only three people in my sister-in-law’s family (one is elderly and two others work full time) who may provide her with support during her transition into motherhood. On the other hand, there are 10 of us who could help them emotionally and physically if they stay here.
My sister-in-law plans on being a stay-at-home mom, which I wholeheartedly support. My brother would move to the state where her family resides only in order to appease her. Our family is closer than her family. I feel we can provide them with more love and support than her family. What can I say or do to show them that living near our family is the best decision? — NEAR IS BETTER
DEAR NEAR: I’m sure you mean well, but do not make the mistake of trying to “sell” your sister-in-law on staying. It appears her mind is made up. If she feels she would be more comfortable with her own family as she approaches this milestone, not much you can say will dissuade her. Of course, nothing prevents you from telling your brother how you feel, if you haven’t already.
You might also suggest they consider renting for a year rather than buying a home right away, to see how they like it. That way, once the baby arrives and reality hits, she may realize she won’t have the support she may need, and they may decide to return.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Game show host Peter Marshall is 95. Actor John Astin (“The Addams Family”) is 91. Actor-director Warren Beatty is 84. Rock guitarist-singer Eric Clapton is 76. Actor Paul Reiser is 65. Rap artist MC Hammer is 59. Singer Tracy Chapman is 57. Actor Ian Ziering (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 57. TV personality Piers Morgan is 56. Actress Donna D’Errico (“Baywatch”) is 53. Singer Celine Dion is 53. Actor Mark Consuelos is 50. Singer Norah Jones, below, is 42. Actress Katy Mixon is 40. Actor Jason Dohring is 39. Country singer Thomas Rhett is 31.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Assess your relationships and set boundaries where necessary. Concentrate on how to utilize your skills to enhance your life. Don’t waste time arguing over petty grievances when you can channel your energy into building a stable, satisfying future.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Question everything that doesn’t feel right. Don’t put up with situations that drag you down or stop you from doing what’s best for you. Don’t complain, look for solutions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make decisions based on facts. Be wary of anyone who doesn’t appear to have a plan. Use your ingenuity and determination to overcome any obstacle you face.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Hard work will lead to an excellent opportunity. Refuse to let someone step in and take charge. Distance yourself from anyone who is unstable, misleading or intrusive. Follow through with your plans.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Follow your intuition when it comes to dealing with situations that may affect your health and well-being. Use common sense and show discipline when faced with temptation. Don’t be a follower.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take a moment to rethink your next move. Don’t act under emotional duress. Personal improvement will lift your spirits and encourage a healthier lifestyle. Be aware of what’s going on around you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change someone makes will tempt you to head in the same direction. Consider what will happen if you fail to follow your dreams. Do what’s best for you for the most satisfying results.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Consider every angle. Make sure you have the necessary knowledge, technology and money to finish what you start. Preparation will be the key to getting ahead.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll be up and down like a yo-yo if you let someone dictate what you can do or say. Speak up, make yourself clear and follow your heart. You have plenty to offer, and you can make a difference.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Consider how to get ahead or move forward financially. Don’t rely on someone to do your bidding for you. Stick to what you know and do best, and invest in your future.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t lose sight of your goals and objectives. Take better care of your health and nourish your relationships. Be diligent regarding money matters.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Consider your budget before you buy something you don’t need. Personal improvements don’t have to cost money. Start with a physical fitness routine and a healthy diet.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll have plenty of ideas, but not all will be financially sound. Do your best to make a difference. Improve your life and the lives of loved ones. Avoid pointless arguments.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
The Devil Made Them Do It: Members of Poughkeepsie, New York’s Church of Satan are down in the dumps this week after someone torched their gathering place, known as “Halloween House,” on Jan. 14. According to the Poughkeepsie Journal, video footage shows a person carrying two gas cans, splashing liquid on the front porch, lighting it and running away. Two people who were inside at the time escaped unharmed; the arsonist has not been caught. “Sadly there are some ‘people of faith’ who are intolerant, and typically ignorant, of other belief systems,” noted Church of Satan high priest Peter H. Gilmore. Church member Isis Vermouth called the arson a “terror attack. Whoever did this is going to be hexed by all of us,” she said. “I just don’t understand why anyone would want to piss off Satanic witches. ‘Cause now there’s going to be hell to pay.”
