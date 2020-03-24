STAY HEALTHY
What to disinfect first: Tips for the germiest places
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, you’ve been told to “wash your hands” more times than you can count. Hand-washing is an important way to prevent the spread of illness and keep yourself healthy. However, your hands are not the only things you should be disinfecting regularly. Here are some things from Sanford Health to consider.
In the kitchen:
Sponges, dishrags, towels and scrubbers are main sources of germs in your home. Microwaving your sponges, replacing them every two weeks or putting your towels and dishrags in the washing machine are the best ways to keep your kitchen clean.
Counter tops are another hot spot for germs. Grocery bags, mail or household objects that are placed on counters allow for outside germs to contaminate your food.
Other common kitchen items that are breeding grounds for germs are:
• Can openers
• Cutting boards
• Garbage disposals
• Sink drains and the J-shaped pipe under the sink
• Refrigerators
• Complex appliances such as food processors, blenders and eggbeaters
• Coffee makers
• Reusable water bottles
LIST-MANIA
World’s Happiest Countries
The annual World Happiness Report has just been released by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network for the United Nations. It looks at the state of global happiness in 156 countries, ranking countries based on income, freedom, trust, healthy life expectancy, social support and generosity.
1. Finland
2. Denmark
3. Switzerland
4. Iceland
5. Norway
6. Netherlands
7. Sweden
8. New Zealand
9. Austria
10. Luxembourg
11. Canada
12. Australia
13. United Kingdom
14. Israel
15. Costa Rica
16. Ireland
17. Germany
18. United States
19. Czech Republic
20. Belgium
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Sign of the times: A man in Vilnius, Lithuania, with help from his sons, reportedly locked his wife in their bathroom after she expressed worry to him that she had contracted COVID-19 from traveling to Italy, where she came in contact with some Chinese people. The husband called a doctor, who suggested she isolate herself; she contacted police because her husband wouldn’t let her out. It’s unclear how long she was locked in the bathroom, but Delfi.lt reported that she was tested for the virus and did not have it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.