STAY HEALTHY
What to disinfect first: Tips for the germiest places
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, you’ve been told to “wash your hands” more times than you can count. Hand-washing is an important way to prevent the spread of illness and keep yourself healthy. However, your hands are not the only things you should be disinfecting regularly. Here are some things from Sanford Health to consider.
In the bathroom:
Faucet handles, toothbrush holders, bathtubs, bath towels, toothbrushes, doorknobs, loofahs, razors and toilets are the main things to keep an eye on in terms of disinfecting your bathroom.
For the disposable items, experts recommend replacing these every two to four weeks. Clean handles, bathtubs and toilets with disinfecting wipes or a bleach solution.
Towels should be replaced every other day.
In the living room:
The bathroom and kitchen may seem like the main hot spot for germs, but the living room has just as many, if not more.
Some objects you should be sure to disinfect regularly:
• Cell phone
• TV remote
• Light switches
• Game controllers
• Earbuds
• Tablets
• Lamps
• Doorknobs
• Furniture upholstery
Electronics and remotes should be wiped with disinfectant wipes daily, especially because they are used often. Furniture is often exposed to sneezes, pet hair, unwashed hands and outside soil. Furniture upholstery should be vacuumed at least once a week.
LIST-MANIA
Most populated states
Here is a list of the most populated states in the U.S. along with their most recent numbers. If California were a country, it would have the eighth largest economy in the world and the 36th highest population.
1. California (39,747,267)
2. Texas (29,087,070)
3. Florida (21,646,155)
4. New York (19,491,339)
5. Pennsylvania (12,813,969)
6. Illinois (12,700,381)
7. Ohio (11,718,568)
8. Georgia (10,627,767)
9. North Carolina (10,497,741)
10. Michigan (10,020,472)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Sign of the Times: Add to the list of things not to leave in plain sight in your car: toilet paper. Police in Eugene, Oregon, stated that on March 15, a thief shattered the entire back window of an SUV in order to get his mitts on two 30-roll cases of toilet paper, along with other valuables, the Blaze reported. “Anytime vehicles are left unattended for extended periods of time, local thieves view it as a favorable opportunity,” police reminded Oregonians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.