Cat rescue leads to tension between neighbors
DEAR ABBY: I am a lover of and rescuer of cats (and dogs). I rescued a beautiful and loving cat with horrible wounds on his neck. I got him neutered, his wounds cleaned and sewn up, and became attached to him. I had asked my elderly neighbor if she wanted him. She said she’d think about it. She visited him at my house as his wounds healed, and a few months later she took the cat.
When I visited her a few months after that, I saw she was feeding him so many treats that he was (I’m not exaggerating) morbidly obese. When I told her so, she got insulted. She didn’t believe me so she took the cat for a checkup at the local veterinarian.
The vet told her the same thing in no uncertain terms, and to feed the cat no treats and a certain low-fat dry cat food. With my help she ordered the food and I measured it into bags to make it easier for her, as she gets a bit confused.
I weigh the cat every Monday and he has lost a bit of weight already. Slowly is the best way. But she’s not pleasant to work with and is fighting me all the way. I’m a patient person and do my best, but sometimes it’s hard not to lose my temper. Any suggestions? — CARES ABOUT FUR BABIES
DEAR CARES: Unfortunately, we don’t always get to know people until we see them in action, as you are now doing with this neighbor. For that cat’s sake, hang onto your temper and continue to help her and her fur baby. If she’s becoming increasingly confused, it is important that someone not only keep an eye on the feline in that household, but also her — to ensure that she is able to take care of herself.
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I divorced five years ago. We have four grown children. He wanted to sell the house, but I ended up buying him out because two of our kids were still living at home.
Fast-forward to now: We are expecting our third grandkid. Since the divorce, he doesn’t want to co-parent with me. He keeps saying we are no longer a family. The holidays and main events are now celebrated separately. I am increasingly sad about this. He refuses to be civil with me. He’s a racist, and I happen to have a boyfriend of a different race living with me now.
His attitude is affecting our children, especially the one still living with me. I want to be able to share the joy of our new grandkids and the successes of our children, and the dilemmas as well, but I can’t. Should I confront him? Or should I just consider him “dead”? — SOMEONE’S MISSING IN MASSACHUSETTS
DEAR SOMEONE’S MISSING: I seriously doubt that “confronting” your ex-husband will work out well. You are a loving, enthusiastic parent and you do not need your ex’s negative attitude putting a damper on your happiness.
Continue hosting these celebratory events, and extend invites to your ex if you wish. However, because of his racism, do not expect him to show up. That’s a good thing, all things considered. Continue to dwell on the positive, and you and your children will all be happier.
When hesitation sets in, rethink your strategy. It’s OK to take a step back and mull over what you want to achieve this year. Consider what you are capable of and do best, and you’ll come up with a plan that will encourage you to exploit your strengths.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A stalemate is likely if you aren’t willing to compromise. Give others the freedom to do as they please, and you will dodge criticism. You’ll gain the most if you pursue knowledge and new skills.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Speak the truth, say what’s on your mind and clear up any misconceptions. Personal growth, fitness and educational pursuits are favored. Simplify your life. A commitment will lead to stability.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Pay attention, ask questions, and don’t commit to something without understanding what’s required. Someone will take advantage of you by making tempting offers.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Emotions will spin out of control due to the changes going on around you. Take part in what’s happening to ensure that you remain in a good position. Intellect and charm will be necessary.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don’t ignore what others do or say. If you want something done correctly, do it yourself. A steady pace, honest opinion and hard work will pay off. Make adjustments.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Concentrate on what makes you happy. It’s time for a change, and doing something that lifts your spirits and gives you a new lease on life is encouraged. Embrace new beginnings.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Push yourself out of your comfort zone and into something that will challenge you. Being honest with yourself and others will eliminate uncomfortable situations and stress.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take control and deal with sensitive issues before it’s too late. Decide on a commitment to someone or something, and it will help you move forward with confidence.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take charge, get things done and don’t give in to someone trying to part you from your cash. A deal is good only if you get something of equal value in return. Make your world less stressful.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Stop hesitating. Add up the negatives and positives, and consider adjustments that will make you happy. Personal improvements, fitness and romance will lead to a better frame of mind.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Channel your energy into something constructive. Make changes that improve your life. Face facts, and do what’s best for you and your loved ones.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — It’s OK to change your mind or head in a new direction. You’ll gain stability if you follow your heart and pursue something that makes you feel good.
Perspective: In March, Einstein Cafe, an upscale dessert chain with outlets across the Gulf Arab states, started a fad by selling its thick, milky drinks in plastic baby bottles, complete with nipples. The Associated Press reported the cafe was inspired by photos of trendy bottles on social media, and the idea was an instant hit. People lined up at Einstein stores, they “took photos, they had fun, they remembered their childhood,” said Younes Molla, CEO of the chain, but others “were so angry they said horrible things.” In Dubai, Kuwait and Bahrain, the government cracked down on the new cafe offerings, saying the bottles violate the countries’ customs and traditions; in Oman, citizens were asked to report sightings of the baby bottle confections to a consumer protection hotline.
