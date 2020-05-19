TAKE GOOD CARE
Computer Eye Strain: Steps for Relief
Computer eye strain has become a major job-related complaint. These problems can range from physical fatigue, decreased productivity and increased numbers of work errors, to minor annoyances like eye twitching and red eyes.
Here are some steps you can take to reduce strain from AllAboutVision.com:
• Upgrade your display. If you have not already done so, replace your old tube-style monitor with a flat-panel liquid crystal display (LCD), like those on laptop computers.
LCD screens are easier on the eyes and usually have an anti-reflective surface. Old-fashioned CRT screens can cause a noticeable “flicker” of images, which is a major cause of computer eye strain.
When choosing a new flat panel display, select a screen with the highest resolution possible. Resolution is related to the “dot pitch” of the display. Generally, displays with a lower dot pitch have sharper images. Choose a display with a dot pitch of .28 mm or smaller.
Finally, choose a relatively large display. For a desktop computer, select a display that has a diagonal screen size of at least 19 inches.
LIST-MANIA
World’s Unhappiest Countries
The World Happiness Report from the United Nations looks at the state of global happiness in 156 countries, ranking countries based on income, freedom, trust, healthy life expectancy, social support and generosity.
1. Afghanistan
2. South Sudan
3. Zimbabwe
4. Rwanda
5. Cent. African Republic
6. Tanzania
7. Botswana
8. Yemen
9. Malawi
10. India
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Bright Ideas: Many hospital workers are self-isolating to keep their families safe from COVID-19 exposure, but Corpus Christi, Texas, emergency room doctor Jason Barnes, 39, is taking a novel approach: He’s moved into his kids’ treehouse in his backyard. Barnes said on April 20 that he’s lived in the treehouse for about three weeks. If he needs something, he’ll shout down to the kids or call the house. “The Wi-Fi reaches the treehouse, so I have my laptop and my own little command center here,” Barnes said. He uses a camping toilet with disposable bags, and he either showers at the hospital or “my oldest son will rig up a water hose. ... Luckily, my fence is pretty tall.” As for when he can re-enter the house, Barnes said, “We’re always looking at the CDC, but the final determinator is the wife.”
