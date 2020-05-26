TAKE GOOD CARE
Computer Eye Strain: Steps for Relief
Computer eye strain has become a major job-related complaint. These problems can range from physical fatigue, decreased productivity and increased numbers of work errors, to minor annoyances like eye twitching and red eyes.
Here are some steps you can take to reduce strain from AllAboutVision.com:
• Adjust your computer display settings. Adjusting the display settings of your computer can help reduce eye strain and fatigue. Generally, these adjustments are beneficial:
• Brightness. Adjust the brightness of the display so it’s approximately the same as the brightness of your surrounding workstation.
• Text size and contrast. Adjust the text size and contrast for comfort, especially when reading or writing long documents.
• Blink more often. Blinking is very important when working at a computer; blinking moistens your eyes to prevent dryness and irritation.
Tears coating the eye evaporate more rapidly during long non-blinking phases and this can cause dry eyes.
If you experience dry eye symptoms, ask your eye doctor about artificial tears for use during the day.
To reduce your risk of dry eyes during computer use, try this exercise: Every 20 minutes, blink 10 times by closing your eyes as if falling asleep (very slowly).
GOOD ADVICE
Tips to avoid road rage
Road rage is an all-too-common event, but there are steps you can take to avoid playing a role.
• Plan ahead. Give yourself plenty of time on the road.
• Calm yourself. Listen to music you enjoy, relax your grip.
• Let them go. Move over if someone is tailgating you.
• Don’t engage. Avoid eye contact with angry drivers and give them space.
• Be the grownup. Ignore obscene gestures.
• Be polite driving. Lay off the horn.
• It’s not you, it’s them. Don’t take an angry driver’s aggression personally.
• Don’t go home. If an aggressive driver follows you, drive to the nearest police station.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Ewwwww! Three roommates at Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon, Iowa, were charged on April 20 with assault in response to an event that took place on March 13. According to nwestiowa.com, Lindsey Ann Cundiff, 20; Kyiah Elaine Kastner, 19; and Ellie Thompson, 20, allegedly removed dry skin from the bottom of one of their feet and added it into a fourth roommate’s shredded cheese, then watched her eat it. No word on what else was in the dish.
