The Germiest Places and things You’re Not Cleaning
In an effort to keep clean, happy, and healthy, Greatest.com offer some surprisingly dirty things and what to do about them.
• Kitchen sponges. It’s easy for bacteria and food particles to get trapped in the crevasses of sponges, creating ideal conditions for bacteria to breed. What to do: Try antibacterial sponges and dish soaps to limit the lesser of bacteria evils—but neither are very effective at controlling the spread of big name baddies like E. Coli and Salmonella. Be extra safe by disinfecting sponges at least once a week by soaking in a bleach solution for 5 minutes, or microwaving on high for two minutes.
• Kitchen buttons, knobs, and handles. Taking something from the fridge, grabbing spices from the cabinet, preheating the oven, zapping something in the microwave—a lot goes into cooking a meal, including any bacteria from that raw chicken or unwashed produce. What to do: To minimize the risk, some experts recommend using a disinfectant on any frequently used kitchen surfaces several times a day, especially before and after preparing a meal. Keep it carefree by keeping antibacterial wipes right on the counter for easy access.
States with lowest alcohol consumption
Newsweek has compiled data from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. The ten states with the lowest alcohol consumption per capita (in gallons) are:
1. Utah – 1.34 gallons
2. West Virginia – 1.76 gallons
3. Arkansas – 1.80 gallons
4. Oklahoma – 1.88 gallons
5. Kansas – 1.92 gallons
6. Georgia – 1.94 gallons
7. Kentucky – 1.98 gallons
8. Alabama – 2.01 gallons
9. Ohio – 2.04 gallons
10. North Carolina – 2.13 gallons
14. Indiana – 2.17 gallons
By Chuck Sheppard
Doggone It! Alberto Tito Alejandro, 51, was arrested following a high-speed chase after Washington state troopers received multiple calls on March 29 about a car hitting two other vehicles south of Seattle and then racing away at speeds up to 100 mph, AFP reported. Trooper Heather Axtman said when officers got close to the 1996 Buick, they were shocked to see a dog sitting in the driver’s seat. Alejandro was steering and pushing the gas pedal from the passenger seat. “When we took him into custody,” Axtman said, “he admitted to our troopers that he was teaching his dog to drive. ... I’ve heard a lot of excuses ... but I’ve never had an excuse that the dog was driving.” Alejandro was charged on multiple counts, including driving under the influence of drugs.
