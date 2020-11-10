DEAR ABBY
Condo community feels effects of stress during the pandemic
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I own a condo in a building with 22 units. Because of COVID, one of the HOA board members has posted signs stating “rules” throughout the building. The rules are typical for these trying times, but the number of signs is obsessive. Many of the residents dislike the signs, but my husband was the one who wrote a nasty letter to the HOA about how many are posted.
The board member who was responsible for posting the signs was a friend of mine. Her feelings were hurt, and she has made some snide remarks about the letter. A group of women meet weekly for happy hour, and she and I are both part of that group. I feel caught in the middle. My husband has had a hard time getting over being mad about the signs, and I know the HOA member is angry at him. I just want to go to happy hour and drink and gossip. Why can’t we all just get along? — IN THE MIDDLE
DEAR IN THE MIDDLE: We are living in trying times, and many people — your husband included — aren’t their better selves right now. The HOA board was fulfilling its obligation to the community by posting health and safety signs. They are meant to educate not only homeowners but also visitors to the building, but too often they tend to become like “wallpaper” and are ignored. You are not caught in the middle. Your husband owes that woman an apology for getting snarky. But it probably won’t happen unless you insist upon it. (If it doesn’t, you can always do it “for” him the next time you all meet for happy hour.)
DEAR ABBY: I met a wonderful man who was 14 years older who treated me like I have never been treated before. He opened doors for me, took me on actual dates, paid for things, met all my friends and family, and took me on my first vacation at 39 years old. He was very cuddly and such a gentleman. He even introduced himself as my “boyfriend” to some of my friends.
Seven months ago, we had our first argument and he asked me how I felt about him. I said I loved him and he returned with, “I like you a lot.” He said he didn’t feel as strongly as I did and doesn’t want a relationship.
When we broke up shortly after, he said he wanted to be friends. But he still called and invited me over for sex regularly for the next six weeks. I was very hurt, but I finally cut ties because emotionally I couldn’t handle it. He still wants to be friends but I cannot. He still will do anything for me and wants the benefits of being together without the labels.
It has been more than two months and I’m heartbroken. If I call him, he answers and talks like we are the best of friends, and it kills me. How do I get over him? Is it worth trying to see if we will work out? — BROKEN IN UTAH
DEAR BROKEN: This “gentleman” made clear that his feelings for you are not as strong as those you have for him. You are involved with someone who is honest about wanting nothing more than the status quo. If you’re willing to settle for being only FWB — which, I suspect, you have too much intelligence and self-esteem to do — go along with what he’s offering (which is very little). But if you do, know full well that it won’t “work out.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Blues singer Bobby Rush is 86. Country singer Donna Fargo is 79. Lyricist Tim Rice is 76. Actor Jack Scalia is 70. Actor-comedian Sinbad is 64. Actress Mackenzie Phillips is 61. Author Neil Gaiman is 60. Actress Vanessa Angel is 57. Actor-comedian Tommy Davidson is 57. Country singer Chris Cagle is 52. Actor-comedian Tracy Morgan is 52. Actress Ellen Pompeo (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 51. Rapper-producer Warren G is 50. Actor Walton Goggins is 49. Rapper Eve is 42. Country singer Miranda Lambert is 37.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Pace yourself, consider your objective and be secretive regarding your intentions. Share with like-minded people and those who can contribute to your journey. Change is in the air, but it’s up to you to take advantage of every opportunity that comes your way. Choose a unique path that encourages creativity and peace of mind.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t sit back when you need to take action. Harness your energy and get moving. Don’t count on others when it’s up to you to effect change.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — An emotional situation will surface if you let someone meddle or interfere with your plans. Personal improvements will boost your morale. Don’t rely on someone’s promises.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll face opposition if you pressure others to do things your way. Go about your business and finish what you start. An unusual offer will entice you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Resolve money matters. How you delegate responsibilities will determine if you can move forward peacefully. Don’t get involved in matters that don’t concern you. Personal improvement is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Share your ideas and look for equality in every personal or professional interaction you encounter. An unexpected change will work in your favor.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You may crave change, but before you make a move, consider your motives and your options. Patience will be required if you intend to reach your goal. Settling for less will lead to dissatisfaction.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take the plunge. Stand up for your rights, go after your goals and engage in conversations that address sensitive issues. A partnership will encourage personal growth.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Do something that requires energy, agility and a competitive mindset. A physical challenge will bring out the best in you. Aggressive action will deter anyone from taking you for granted.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Moderation is favored. Speak up if you don’t like what someone is doing. You may not relish making a change, but consider the alternative, and do what’s necessary to improve your situation.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take care of matters that require physical exertion. A change will encourage you to strive for a better future. Distance yourself from a movement that doesn’t share your point of view.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Your emotions will push you in a positive direction. An unusual partnership will encourage you to try something new and incorporate what you learn into your everyday routine.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t expect to get along or agree with the people you encounter today. Consider your options and put your energy into something that will bring you closer to your goal.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Entrepreneurial Spirit: Paul Derham of Dorset, on the southwest coast of England, worked on cruise ships all over the world for 27 years before settling down and taking over two local ferries in Mudeford. As he has gazed out to the English Channel recently, he’s seen some of the world’s most famous cruise ships, moored and sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic, and he hit upon an idea: using his ferries to conduct tours around the huge, empty vessels. Ghost Cruise Tours offers 2 1/2-hour trips to a socially distanced 30 passengers at a time, and has become a hit. “I am completely overwhelmed with the attention,” Derham told CNN Travel. He plans to run the tours through the fall as long as the weather holds out.
