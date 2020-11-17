DEAR ABBY
Holidays this year inspire thinking outside the gift box
DEAR ABBY: With the holidays fast approaching, I’m starting to think about shopping. Honestly, I’m tired of shopping for adults who don’t need anything. Finding gifts for them becomes more daunting each year. I think gift cards and direct money are tacky Christmas presents.
Do you think it would be odd to ask my adult children and other family members to select a charity they would like me to donate to instead of buying them gifts that just take up more room? This year has been hard on many people financially, but most of my family members are lucky enough to still be working through everything that has happened. I think charities could use a boost. — NEW IDEA IN FLORIDA
DEAR NEW IDEA: I am sure they could. Your idea is terrific, and it reminded me of a letter I printed many years ago, which I have edited because of space limitations. Read on:
DEAR ABBY: Like many families, we have wrestled with the “What do we get for people who have everything?” dilemma. Last year, our family finally hit upon a solution. We discussed it with our grandparents. They agreed it would be more charitable for us to give something to people who lack everyday necessities, so we adopted a battered children’s shelter. Those little ones are truly refugees. They need everything from toothbrushes and hairbrushes to baby formula and diapers — not to mention toys and games.
To our delight, our neighbors got involved in our project, too. For weeks, on Thursdays, neighbors would leave donations in a sack by their mailbox, and we would pick them up. Our goal was for every child in that shelter to wake up on Christmas morning to find packages of necessities and a few playthings.
The project created so much excitement among our neighbors that we collected enough for two shelters. There were pillows, socks, underwear, bath products, cold medicines, books, towels, baby clothes, etc. Each child also got a large gift basket, including a nonbreakable tree ornament to help him or her remember this holiday.
The cost was small when spread over so many families, but the rewards couldn’t have been greater. We felt our project embodied the true spirit of Christmas. It sensitized our children to the needs of others all year long.
Because it was one of the best holidays we have ever had, we’re repeating the drive again this year. When people join together, everyone CAN make a difference. — SANTA’S HELPERS IN PHOENIX
DEAR SANTA’S HELPERS: Your signature describes you fittingly. With that in mind, I hope readers will be sensitive to the needs of charities in their local communities this year. Because monies that would ordinarily have been donated to local charities may have been diverted in other directions, many charities are having difficulty raising enough to meet their budgets. Remember, folks, charity begins at home — and by that I mean the communities in which you dwell.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
Singer Gordon Lightfoot is 82. Singer-songwriter Bob Gaudio of The Four Seasons is 79. Movie director Martin Scorsese is 78. Actress Lauren Hutton is 77. Actor-director Danny DeVito is 76. “Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels is 76. Actor Stephen Root is 69. Actress Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio is 62. Entertainer RuPaul is 60. Actor Dylan Walsh is 57. Actress-model Daisy Fuentes is 54. R&B singer Ronnie DeVoe (New Edition; Bell Biv DeVoe) is 53 Actress Leslie Bibb is 47. Country singer Aaron Lines is 43. Actress Rachel McAdams, below is 42.
Go about your business and put your plans in place. Have faith in yourself and what you do. Planning, hard work and perseverance will be your ticket to a better future. Poor health decisions will be your downfall. Think positively at all times.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Abide by the rules and avoid trouble. Use common sense in risky situations. Make adjustments where needed. Moderation will be your saving grace.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Make home improvements, help others and keep an eye out for opportunity. An intimate relationship will require open, honest discussion.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take your time, verify facts, talk to experts and focus on practicality. Keep your life simple, moderate and peaceful. Offer others the same freedom you want for yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t let a change of plans disrupt your world. Happiness is the perquisite of doing what you enjoy to the best of your ability. Don’t look back.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’re on a roll. You can accomplish whatever you set out to do as long as you give your all and do your research. Preparation and fortitude go hand in hand.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Digest what’s happening. Choose reason, to avoid jeopardizing your position, health or a meaningful relationship. Excess will lead to uncertainty. Slow down and savor what you have.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A change of heart will lead to a new direction. Don’t waste time; put your plans in motion. Be receptive to suggestions from friends and family. Seize a chance to improve your position.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Keep moving. If you dawdle or let someone interfere with your plans, you will miss out on a chance to do something that will lead to self-improvement. Learn from your mistakes.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t disregard an offer or chance to bring about change. You may not relish learning or trying something new, but stick with it. Listen to good advice and proceed with confidence.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Concentrate on fitness, health and getting along with others. Give people the freedom to do as they please. Romance is on the rise. Choose love over discord.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Problems will arise if someone uses emotional manipulation to get their way. Be open and honest regarding your plans, and if someone doesn’t want to join in, don’t apply pressure.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t take sides. The people who love you will stand behind you no matter what. Take time to enforce better health decisions. Implement a fitness routine. Don’ forget to take it easy.
Least Competent Criminals: Convicted drug smuggler Mike Gielen, 24, hired a helicopter at Deurne airport near Antwerp, Belgium, on Sept. 25, then hijacked the aircraft in mid-flight and forced the pilot to fly to Berkendaal women’s prison south of Brussels to free his wife, Kristel Appelt, 27, who is being held there on suspicion of murdering an ex-boyfriend, The Guardian reported. As inmates cheered and waved below, the pilot circled the prison yard, trying unsuccessfully to land, while Gielen put his head out of the chopper to vomit five times, before giving up and flying off. Authorities arrested Gielen and several accomplices within 24 hours when they discovered he had used his real name to hire the helicopter. “It seems the whole thing has been staged quite amateurishly,” remarked Tom van Overbeke, Gielen’s attorney.
