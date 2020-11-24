DEAR ABBY
Cranky friend at work may be threat to advancement
DEAR ABBY: I moved to town not long before the pandemic and don’t have many close friends here. One of my best friends is a co-worker, “Ronna,” whom I love dearly.
Ronna has had an extremely rough past, including an extensive history of parental abuse that has left her thin-skinned and suspicious of authority figures. Because of this, she’s constantly butting heads with our management team and confronting them about perceived slights.
While some of the points she makes are reasonable, many are taken too personally or blown way out of proportion, and she tends to act very dramatic/livid about it. I’m looking to move up in the company, and I’m torn between loyalty to my friend and the need to remain on good terms with our higher-ups. I’m also worried that my friendliness with management will lead to Ronna resenting or distrusting me. How can I safely navigate? — IN THE MIDDLE IN COLORADO
DEAR IN THE MIDDLE: Do not involve yourself in Ronna’s problems on the job. If you do, they will spill over onto you. Maintain your personal relationship with her away from the office, while networking and trying to widen your circle of friends.
From what you have written, I doubt that Ronna will be working for your employer much longer. Workers who react in a “very dramatic/livid” manner are usually laid off because their behavior is unprofessional and disruptive.
DEAR ABBY: I am having problems with my baby dad helping me with our 2-year-old daughter. I don’t like the idea of putting him on child support. I have tried counseling with him. In addition to asking him to step up, I have tried giving him lists of what our daughter needs, and he still isn’t helping. Instead he’s asking me to help with his bills.
I don’t know what to do. I really don’t want to go after child support since he now has two jobs. I need his help, but I don’t know how to get him to contribute. Any ideas? — STRUGGLING MOM IN OHIO
DEAR MOM: You have tried asking, you have tried counseling. The only option left to convince him to step up to the plate and fulfill his obligations as a father is to contact Child Support Services and ask for help.
P.S. You absolutely should NOT pay his bills!
DEAR ABBY: I have been asked by a close friend to officiate at his wedding. I’m honored to have been asked, and it would be easy for me to get the credentials, but I am not comfortable doing it for personal reasons. I know it’s his special day, and he really wants me to do it. How can I politely decline without hurting our friendship? I don’t know how to word my refusal. — NOT FOR ME
DEAR NOT: Be honest to the degree that you can be without causing hurt feelings. Explain that you are honored to have been asked to officiate (which is true), but would not be comfortable in that role (also true). Then deflect by offering to support your friend in some other way on his special day.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Basketball Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson is 82. Country singer Johnny Carver is 80. Former Beatles drummer Pete Best is 79. Actor-comedian Billy Connolly is 78. Singer Lee Michaels is 75. Actor Dwight Schultz (“The A-Team”) is 73. Actor Stanley Livingston (“My Three Sons”) is 70. Actress Denise Crosby (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 63. Actor Conleth Hill (“Game of Thrones”) is 56. Actress Lola Glaudini is 49. Actor-writer-director-producer Stephen Merchant is 46. Actor Colin Hanks is 43. Actress Katherine Heigl is 42. Actress Sarah Hyland, below, (“Modern Family”) is 30.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Use your imagination. Be a front-runner, step into the limelight and show off what you have to offer. Teach and guide those who look up to you. You’ll gain respect if you are helpful and attentive. People will look to you for leadership; don’t disappoint them!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keeping busy will boost your morale and help clear your head. Be diplomatic, but don’t let anyone talk you into doing or believing something unwise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll get an added push that will help you take care of business. Time spent with a loved one will improve your relationship. Make adjustments to your domestic and professional spaces.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Use your charm, experience and energy to get where you want to go. A chance to get ahead financially is within reach, so capitalize on it.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Compliments will come your way, but before you fall prey to someone’s charm, consider if there are ulterior motives at play. Verify facts and stick to tried-and-true methods.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pick up the pace, follow through with your plans and refuse to let anyone or anything upset you. Stay focused on what’s important and put your energy into preparing for the future.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Embrace new beginnings and exciting challenges. Push yourself to the limit and make improvements that build confidence and encourage you to go after what you want. Romance is favored.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Helping others will benefit you as well. Get involved in something you care about. Don’t shy away from adversity; stand up and be counted. Be part of the solution, not part of the problem.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Look for a creative outlet or do something you’ve always wanted to do but never had the time or the confidence to pursue. Pour your energy into something that will help you grow.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Soul-searching will lead to an effective plan. Refuse to let anyone else make up your mind for you. A change may not be welcome, but it will be to your advantage.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take action and get involved, and positive change will result. Make slight adjustments to ensure that you continue to excel. A change to how you do things will pay off.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t let anyone take advantage of you or put you in an awkward position. Diplomacy will help you outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way. Set a goal and finish what you start.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Uncertainty will prevail if you aren’t vocal about your feelings and wants. Positive change will be the direct result of how you handle others. An adjustment to a relationship will benefit both parties.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Frontiers of Farming: Cockroach farms are not new in China, where the bugs have long been used in Chinese medicine, but a new facility near the eastern city of Jinan is gaining attention as a way to deal with food waste while producing organic protein supplements for animal feeds. In four industrial-sized hangars, Australia’s ABC News reported, rows of shelves are filled with food waste collected from restaurants through an elaborate system of pipes. A moat filled with roach-eating fish surrounds each building to keep the roaches from escaping. “In total there are 1 billion cockroaches,” farm manager Yin Diansong said. “Every day they can eat 50 tonnes of kitchen waste.” Said project director Li Yanrong, “If we can farm cockroaches on a large scale, we can provide protein that benefits the entire ecological cycle.”
