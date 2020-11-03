DEAR ABBY
Grandma raising young girls grows tired of mom’s antics
DEAR ABBY: I am raising my two granddaughters and trying to allow their mother, my daughter, to visit with them. My problem is, the entire time she is with us, she stays on her phone or Snapchat. Last weekend, I drove to the place where she resides, and the whole time we were there she ignored the girls. I have a ton of family and friends who say I’m wrong for allowing her to even see the girls, period. I don’t want to be the bad guy when they grow up. Help, Abby. — FOR THEIR GOOD IN OHIO
DEAR FOR THEIR GOOD: Either your daughter doesn’t know how to relate to her children, which is why she stays on her cellphone when you bring them to her, or she’s not interested in creating a bond since she has offloaded them to you. Talk with your daughter. Tell her that if she isn’t prepared to actually spend time with her children, you will stop bringing them, and then follow through. Children aren’t stupid. They know when someone is interested in them and when they are being ignored. In the end, you won’t be the “bad guy” in their eyes.
DEAR ABBY: I am writing because I’m sure other grandparents have faced the same issue as I have. I enjoy sending my grandchildren cards with a small check for special occasions or as a reward for doing well in school, etc. My son and daughter-in-law have a reward system set up with my grandson where he receives an allowance for doing his chores, but has money deducted if he doesn’t.
I sent my grandson a small check with his birthday card, but my son informed me that he will be able to keep only $2 of it, because he’s in the hole for not doing his chores. I feel the check was a gift and should have been kept separate from the rewards program. Who is right — my son or me? — GENEROUS GRAN IN WASHINGTON
DEAR GRAN: I think you are. But since your son and daughter-in-law dictate what goes on under their roof, it doesn’t matter what you and I think. The rules are the rules, and your grandson needs to get off his behind and catch up on those chores!
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I are snowbirds and head south for a few sunny months every winter. We rent in an active adults community and enjoy all the clubs and sports. Our problem is the number of relatives and friends who invite themselves down for a free vacation.
Unless I specifically call and invite you, I am not interested in spending my vacation — which is costing me a pretty penny — making beds, washing towels, cooking much more elaborate meals than my husband and I usually eat and ferrying you around to see the sights. Feel free to rent your own place or stay in a hotel wherever you wish, but please do not include us in your plans. Thank you, Abby, for letting me get that off my chest! — ANSWER IS NO
DEAR ANSWER: You are welcome. That’s what I am here for. But you are venting to the wrong person. This is something you should express to each of the friends and relatives who think they can continue to impose upon you. Who can blame them? They thought your silence was consent.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Lois Smith is 90. Actress Monica Vitti is 89. Radio host-TV personality Shadoe Stevens is 74. Singer Lulu is 72. Comedian-actress Roseanne Barr is 68. Actress Kate Capshaw is 67. Comedian Dennis Miller is 67. Actress Kathy Kinney (“The Drew Carey Show”) is 67. Singer Adam Ant is 66. Sports commentator and former QB Phil Simms is 65. Actor Dolph Lundgren is 63. Alternative rock singer/songwriter Courtney Barnett is 33. Model/TV personality Kendall Jenner (“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”) is 25.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Stick to the script this year. If you deviate from your plan, you will find it challenging to get back on track. Set reasonable goals and don’t waste time on trivial matters. Be honest with yourself and with your loved ones. Progress will be yours.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A change made by a close friend or family member be a wake-up call. Don’t ignore the signs. An aggressive approach to joint ventures is favored. Make sure to include your loved ones in your plans.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Spend less time pondering the impossible and more time focused on getting things done. Get together with someone who supports and encourages you for some needed reinforcement.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t lose sight of what you are trying to achieve. Allow others the freedom to do as they please. Working alone will have its advantages.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You are in a better position than you realize. Don’t let someone downplay what you have to offer. Pay close attention to medical, financial and legal matters. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Mixed emotions will lead you down a rabbit hole. Check your ego at the door when dealing with joint ventures or manipulative people. Use your imagination to come up with a crackerjack plan.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Express your feelings and opinions, and find out who is in agreement with you. Once you establish your position, it will be easier to make the right decisions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Pay close attention to how others react to the information you share. It’s important not to exaggerate or fall prey to someone’s embellishment. Play it safe.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Size up situations and take action. Ask challenging questions and support whoever shares your values. Don’t wait until it’s too late to make a difference. Get out there and join in!
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — At the first sign of trouble, address issues swiftly and make positive suggestions. Don’t take chances with your health. An offer looks inviting.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Speak up if you dislike or disagree with something. Trying to please everyone won’t help you reach your goal. Romance will enhance a meaningful relationship. Focus on physical fitness.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don’t let an emotional matter stop you from taking care of your responsibilities. Changes to your routine and methods should be welcome.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Pick up the pace. Put an end to complaints and criticism by taking charge and making things happen. Share your vision to receive some quality input.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Government in Action: Ocean Township, New Jersey, listed the home of 89-year-old Glen Kristi Goldenthal for sale on Sept. 9, foreclosing on the property because Goldenthal owed 6 cents on back taxes from 2019. The tax shortfall had accrued to more than $300, triggering the sale, which alerted Goldenthal’s daughter, Lisa Suhay, in Virginia. NBC New York reported the outraged Suhay began calling everyone in the township’s office to explain that her mother suffers from Alzheimer’s and probably forgot about the bill. Suhay took care of the debt, but for her mother, “(T)his isn’t over ... She’s called me dozens of times in the last 24 hours,” asking about her house and where she’s going to live. Mayor Christopher Siciliano was apologetic, but Suhay remained incensed: “Shame on anybody who can’t think far outside the box enough to come up with six cents in an office full of people.”
