DEAR ABBY
Man contemplates adopting the stepdaughter he adores
DEAR ABBY: I am thinking about asking my stepdaughter “Gwen” (37 years old with a husband and three kids) if she would like me to adopt her. I married her mother when Gwen was 2. We divorced when she was 8 or 9, so we were out of contact for about 25 years.
Gwen really dislikes her father. Her mother and I have patched things up, so much so that we’ve been on a couple of vacations together. Gwen has been along on both.
We have a special bond that goes back to the first time I met her. She was a terror, and her mother, grandmother and the rest of the family had basically given up on her. But we clicked. I was patient with her, and we became close. When we were together a few weeks ago on vacation, she asked if I wanted to come to Colorado, which is halfway across the country from where I live, for her daughter’s 3rd birthday party. I’m going.
I love her dearly and always have. I missed her terribly during the years her mother and I barely communicated. I was able to see my kids, but not her. Now I feel that closeness again, and I want to officially adopt her as I should have back when she was 2. What do you think, Abby? — LOVING HER IN LOUISIANA
DEAR LOVING HER: Do not make such an important decision on impulse. Be prudent and let this renewed relationship with your ex and her daughter play out a while longer before making any decisions. Then, if you still feel the same, talk to your ex about what you have in mind. If she reacts positively, discuss it with Gwen. But I urge you to use caution because your ex may consider herself and her daughter to be a package deal and expect you to “adopt” her, too. It goes without saying that this should be discussed with your lawyer because the fact that Gwen still has a father may complicate matters.
DEAR ABBY: The sisters in my family are very close. Today we live independently and alone in different cities. After we retire, three of the four of us plan to live together in a new location. Our dilemma: The fourth sister marches to a different drummer.
Our lifestyles are very different — completely opposite, in fact. We love her and enjoy being with her at family gatherings and doing things together. Yet we feel strongly that because she has little initiative and a “dependent” personality, she shouldn’t live with us, so we haven’t included her in our plans.
We know the news will upset her, and we don’t want to cause hurt feelings, but we feel strongly about this. We have tried to figure out how we could make it work, but always end up knowing it won’t. The only option we can think of would be that she could move to wherever we are and find a place of her own, but we’re not sure she has the means to make it happen. Can you help us figure out the most compassionate way to share the news with her? — FORWARD THINKING
DEAR FORWARD THINKING: The most compassionate way to venture into this minefield would be to ask your sister what her plans are once she retires. If she says she plans to live with you, she should be told it won’t happen and why, so she can make other arrangements for herself. While the conversation may not be pleasant, it is necessary, and it should take place sooner rather than later.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Gospel singer Shirley Caesar is 83. Actress Melinda Dillon (“A Christmas Story”) is 81. Singer-musician Paul Simon is 79. Actress Pamela Tiffin is 78. Actor Demond Wilson (“Sanford and Son”) is 74. Singer-musician Sammy Hagar is 73. Singer/TV personality Marie Osmond is 61. Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is 58. Actor Matt Walsh (“Veep”) is 56. Actress Kate Walsh, below, is 53. Actress Tisha Campbell-Martin is 52. Figure skater Nancy Kerrigan is 51. Country singer Rhett Akins is 51. Actor Sacha Baron Cohen is 49. Singer Ashanti is 40.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Tie up loose ends. Get rid of clutter and prepare for new beginnings. A change of scenery will spark your creative imagination. Think big, but don’t exceed your budget. Hesitation will lead to regret and uncertainty.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Frustration and anger won’t help you solve problems or get ahead. Expand your mind, restructure your plans and distance yourself from situations that are holding you back.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A last-minute change will favor you. Your patience, consistency and honesty will encourage others to support your efforts. Clear up an emotional situation with an honest discussion.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep your thoughts to yourself and focus on your responsibilities. Leave nothing to chance or in someone else’s hands. A moderate approach and a tight budget will help you stay on track.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Discuss your intentions before you take action. The suggestions you receive will affect the way you proceed. A joint venture and a financial gain look promising. Aim to make personal improvements.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep your money and possessions out of sight. An intelligent approach will be more effective than getting into a dispute over something that has already happened. Choose your words wisely.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Stand your ground and get things done. The changes you suggest will draw attention as well as encourage exciting offers. Expect a gift or proposal to come your way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — The better prepared you are, the less aggravated you will become. Stay calm, and focus on what you want to accomplish. Don’t take offense if someone is difficult. Go about your business.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make a change that will give you the boost you need to try something new. Discuss your intentions with someone close to you for an insightful exchange.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Think twice before you get involved in someone’s business. Protect your reputation, stick to your principles and avoid compromising situations. Avoid gossip.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Make fitness and health priorities. Fix up your space to fit your current lifestyle. Let others know your intentions. Spend quality time with someone special.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take time to do your own thing. You cannot buy love, respect or loyalty. If someone tries to manipulate you, know enough to walk away. Concentrate on self-improvement.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Embrace change and what life has to offer. Be part of the solution, not part of the problem. Set high standards and express your opinions. Follow your heart, and don’t back down.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Happy Ending: Residents of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have been cheered recently by the unexpected presence of a corn stalk growing up through a crack in the pavement at a busy intersection. Dubbed the 57th Street Corn, the stalk had its own Twitter account and was hailed as a symbol of resiliency and hope in hard times; Mayor Paul TenHaken called it “amaizing.” But on Aug. 19, the Argus Leader reported, neighbors found the plant had been ripped from the ground overnight, prompting sorrow on social media and a flower memorial. “I didn’t want to see her story end like that,” said resident Chad Theisen. Together with his children, Theisen rescued the corn stalk, renamed it Cornelia and is nursing it back to health in a 5-gallon bucket. He hopes to find a permanent home for Cornelia, now a local celebrity, with the city’s help.
Commented
