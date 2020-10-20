DEAR ABBY
Careless son-in-law leaves trail of chaos in his wake
DEAR ABBY: My son-in-law “Kirk” has issues with closing doors, kitchen cabinets and refrigerator doors. Three times my daughter has had to throw out food because it spoiled. He doesn’t close cereal boxes, bags of candy or chips, either.
My husband and I tolerated Kirk’s behavior until a recent visit to our home. He again left the door to our garage open, where our inside cat could have escaped. He was rough when opening our recliner, and he also didn’t turn the cap all the way down on the seltzer bottle, but I know better than to shake the bottle before checking the cap because I once spilled orange juice everywhere after he failed to tighten the cap.
My daughter says she has known Kirk for 15 years, and he isn’t going to change. She says he doesn’t focus on the task at hand but is thinking about something else. I suppose she has given up and continually goes behind him to fasten things.
My husband and I feel he doesn’t respect our home when he behaves this way. After my daughter spoke to Kirk after his last visit, she has brought our granddaughter over twice, but he stayed home. I feel like both of them think we are making much ado about nothing. — OPEN-AND-SHUT CASE IN VIRGINIA
DEAR OPEN-AND-SHUT: Has your daughter or son-in-law actually said that to you? You were not wrong to speak up, and it’s not much ado about nothing. It is consideration for the property of others. You should have drawn the line after the first time your immature and inconsiderate son-in-law left the garage door open. (Was he stoned during those visits? Distracted by his cellphone?) Address the matter directly with your son-in-law, and consider seeing them at their house instead of yours.
DEAR ABBY: My mom insists on giving my oldest child, “Jim,” less money than the other grandchildren because he’s my stepson. Jim is 19, and I am the only mother he has ever known since he was 2 1/2. I’m still married to his father, and Jim is part of the family.
I realized what she was doing only last Christmas, when she gave Jimmy $100 and the other 12 grandkids $500 each. (This included my two younger children.) When I asked her why, she couldn’t give me a straight answer. I have always regarded Jim as my own and thought she felt the same way. Now I’m no longer sure she’s going to leave him an inheritance when she’s gone, and I feel crummy about the entire situation. — LOST IN THE SOUTH
DEAR LOST: I don’t blame you for feeling crummy because this is a sad situation. Unfortunately, in some — not all — families this happens. Bear in mind the money your mother is gifting is hers to do with as she wishes, and there is nothing you can do to force her to behave more charitably toward Jim. However, you and your husband might consider equalizing it in your own estate plans when the time comes. Have the two of you already talked with an attorney about wills, advance directives, etc.? If you haven’t, now may be the time to discuss the subject.
Keep an open mind, look at every angle, question what you don’t understand and make decisions that will position you for a better future. Be the master of your destiny instead of procrastinating. Keep life simple, moderate and manageable.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Problems at home will mount if you don’t take care of your responsibilities or behave indulgently. Make a point to concentrate on getting things done on time.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A change someone makes will play into your plans. Look for a diverse way to use your skills, and find out what those around you have to offer. Learn as you go, and opportunity will follow.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Confusion will set in if you are gullible or let your heart rule your head. Abide by rules and regulations when in public. A thrilling experience may entice you, but consider the consequences.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — An unusual opportunity will lead to changes regarding how you work and live. Look at the pros and cons before you decide to alter your lifestyle. A relationship will influence the decisions you make.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be a leader, not a follower. If you appear to be uncertain about what you want to do, someone will step in and take charge. Go about your business and finish what you start.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Refuse to let your emotions take control. It’s essential to be realistic. Offering empty promises will not go over well when you cannot deliver.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Concentrate on what will help you get ahead. Discuss what you want to happen with someone who can help you reach your objective. Don’t let a sensitive issue hold you back.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t be fooled by hidden costs. Make sure you are up to taking on a new or unexpected challenge. Do thorough research about it before you begin, and proceed with intelligence.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Proceed with caution. Listen carefully, verify information before passing it along and ignore innuendo. Avoid conflict, lies and joint ventures.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take the road less traveled. It’s OK to be different; in fact, it will help you avoid getting into a dispute with someone focused on something that doesn’t interest you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Put some muscle behind whatever you decide to pursue. The less interaction you have with others, the easier it will be to get things done. Don’t present what you are working toward until you are satisfied with it.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Keep your emotions hidden. The less others know about you or what you are doing, the better. Bring about the changes you want to make, and stop worrying about what others think or do.
Bright Ideas: In Botswana, cattle are left to graze and roam during the day, but that makes them vulnerable to attacks by lions, leopards and other carnivores, so two conservation biologists from the University of New South Wales in Australia have come up with an idea to allow both cattle and cats to co-exist, NPR reported. Because big cats hunt using the element of surprise, the biologists came up with a way to make the predators believe they’d been seen by their prey and then abandon the hunt. “We tested this by painting one-third of a cattle herd with artificial eye spots (on their backsides),” explained Cameron Radford, and over four years, “none of the cows that we painted with artificial eye spots were killed by ambush predators.” Village chiefs and native farmers “look forward to us coming back and painting more eyes on bums,” Radford said.
