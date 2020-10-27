DEAR ABBY
Wife with debilitating illness gets little help from husband
DEAR ABBY: I am a young woman who has battled rheumatoid arthritis and Sjogren’s syndrome for the past eight years. My aunt passed away from complications of it at the age of 43, and I’m getting close to that age.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, I have become increasingly disabled. I can barely get out of bed without being in pain and cannot sleep. Household chores have become impossible, and I can get things done only near the end of the day when the swelling in my joints goes down.
I saw how this disease robbed my aunt of her livelihood, but I also saw how my uncle helped her with almost everything. I love my husband, but he seems to think that I can just take a pill and instantly and magically be fine, which is not true. He has unrealistic expectations of me that I cannot meet.
I have tried to get him to understand this is a chronic disease that will be with me for the rest of my life, and I have given him material to read, but he dismisses it. At this point, I feel like packing up and leaving because I’m a burden to him and I don’t know what else to do anymore. Advice? — FULL OF PAIN
DEAR FULL OF PAIN: Packing up and leaving right now is not advisable. When couples promise each other they will stick together “in sickness and in health,” situations like the one in which you find yourself is what’s meant.
Does your doctor know the degree to which your health has declined in the last several months? If not, put the person on notice! Schedule a consultation, if possible, and when you do, your husband should be with you so he can fully understand what’s going on and help you if you need it. If he isn’t capable of doing that, you will have to make other arrangements for your care and for the housework you can no longer manage.
Please stop beating yourself up over this. You have done nothing wrong. Your husband could just as easily be the unwell spouse, if fate hadn’t decided otherwise.
DEAR ABBY: My friend just ended a relationship with her boyfriend of over two years that had progressed to them moving in together. About eight months ago, she found out he was having an online relationship, but they talked it out and decided to give it another try. Now, after learning he has another woman on the line, she kicked him out.
Abby, he is working to get her back, and she seems to want to give him another chance. I think it’s a losing game for her and more disappointment down the line. My question is, how honest should I be about my unwillingness to go along with giving him a third chance? It seems like this leopard won’t change his spots. — CRYSTAL BALL IN MISSOURI
DEAR CRYSTAL BALL: If you haven’t already expressed your feelings to your friend, AND SHE ASKS YOU FOR YOUR OPINION, be fully honest regarding your concerns about her ex-boyfriend’s character. I agree that having cheated on her not once but twice, the likelihood of him doing it again is almost guaranteed. That said, you can’t live your friend’s life for her, and some people are slow to learn.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor-comedian John Cleese is 81. Country singer Lee Greenwood is 78. Producer-director Ivan Reitman is 74. TV personality Jayne Kennedy is 69. Actor-director Roberto Benigni is 68. Actor Peter Firth is 67. Singer Simon Le Bon, below, is 62. Internet news editor Matt Drudge is 54. Actor Sean Holland (“Clueless”) is 52. Actress Sheeri Rappaport is 43. Actor David Walton is 42. Violinist Vanessa-Mae is 42. Actress-singer Kelly Osbourne is 36. Actress Christine Evangelista is 34. Actor Bryan Craig is 29. Actor Troy Gentile (“The Goldbergs”) is 27.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Let your imagination lead the way. You’ll crave change and jump at the chance to learn something new. Set your sights on a new adventure that will encourage personal growth and enlightenment. Love, peace and happiness are within reach. Now’s the time to take action.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You must be smart and willing to work hard if you want to achieve your dreams. Demonstrate how you want things to unfold, and you’ll set a high standard.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep your guard up when working with others. Be private regarding your beliefs, ideas and intentions. Stick close to home, and you’ll avoid interference.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A unique project will interest you. Consider the changes you will have to make to accommodate what you want to pursue. Share your plans with a loved one.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Refuse to let someone lead you in the wrong direction. Consider what you want and follow your heart. It’s up to you to pursue your dreams. Let go of the past.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll inspire others to do what’s right and best for everyone. Put your leadership qualities to work and make a difference. Romance is featured, and a lifestyle change looks promising.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep secrets to yourself. Take proper care of your health, and stick to a budget. Patience will pay off. Be judicious when it comes time to talk about your plans.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll gravitate toward trendy options and set the pace for those who look up to you. Turn an idea into something spectacular and lucrative. Self-improvement is favored and will boost your confidence.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Think twice before you act on someone’s random comment. If you let your emotions rule your head, you’ll be misled. Focus on fitness, health and personal gain.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Put your creativity into play at your place of employment, when working on your resume or at an interview. Separating yourself from the competition will help you stand out. Celebrate with a loved one.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Be careful what you wish for. If you meddle or get involved in gossip, it will lead to setbacks. Pour your energy into doing your own thing.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — If you share your thoughts and beliefs, you will build a solid base for projects. Opportunity and hard work will result in positive change. Romance is in the stars.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Refuse to let anyone dominate you or stand in your way. Focus on the things and relationships that are important to you. Don’t make a move or buy into something because of peer pressure.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Compelling Explanation: Tarrant County, Texas, Sheriff’s Deputy Jay Allen Rotter, 36, called 911 on Aug. 26 to report that his girlfriend, Leslie Lynn Hartman, 46, had shot herself in the head with his duty weapon as they shared a hug in their bedroom, telling the dispatcher “she is done” and he “would have stopped her if he could have,” according to Denton police. But as police investigators analyzed physical evidence and Rotter’s electronics over the following weeks, they came to identify Rotter as a suspect, leading to his arrest on Sept. 14, reported NBC5. According to the arrest affidavit, the deputy had been active in a chat room called Discord that night, where he posted that he had “just sent a 9 millie in this ... hippie,” and phone and computer records showed the two had been arguing about the shooting of a milk carton in the backyard before the alleged murder. Rotter was charged with murder and tampering with evidence and is being held on $1.15 million bond in the Denton City Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.