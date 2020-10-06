DEAR ABBY
Friendship mysteriously ends after 30-year relationship
DEAR ABBY: I need help moving past the end of a longtime friendship. I don’t know what happened. My friend, my former college roommate, just drifted away.
After school we continued to be friends — not besties, but we would meet for coffee or dinner a few times a year. Fast-forward 25 years. She called me the day she left her husband, 10 years ago, to tell me the news. I was her emotional lifeline for a few days, and it was intense. We continued to be in touch a few times a year.
Then, a few years ago, I sent a message suggesting we meet soon. She replied that she was busy but would get back to me about a date, but she never did. I waited six months and again suggested we meet. She replied that she had a conflict but would let me know a date that would work. She didn’t do it. I didn’t reach out again and haven’t heard from her since. It has been three years, and I know through other sources she is doing well.
I’m having difficulty dealing with being dropped after a 30-year friendship. I can’t think of anything I did to cause it, and I don’t understand how a friendship like that can just be kaput. What do you think? — DISAPPOINTED IN WASHINGTON
DEAR DISAPPOINTED: I find it interesting that when this woman was in turmoil, she reached out to you. However, after her marriage and the emotional dust-up that surrounded it, I suspect she may have decided to close that chapter of her life.
You stated that the two of you didn’t stay in contact other than “a few times a year.” Think back. Did she contact you only when she needed emotional support? If that’s the case, recognize the relationship for what it was. Now that she is doing well, she may be firmly focused on the present rather than the past, and frankly, although it may sting, I think you should do the same.
DEAR ABBY: I have a family friend who at one time I considered to be like a sister. The issue is, my family hosts her family every Thanksgiving. They are never invited. They just say they are coming over. They bring drinks, more for themselves than for us. Their kids run around, break things and behave disrespectfully, while the parents seem to regard the behavior as amusing. They also bring along Tupperware for leftovers but don’t bother staying around to help clean up.
When my family told them we weren’t cooking for Thanksgiving last year, her response was that they’d do something just for their immediate family. I was shocked, because my family has hosted them for more than 15 years. I have kept my distance since, but I’m still upset about it. How do I bring up the subject without anyone getting their feelings hurt? — RETURNING THE FAVOR
DEAR RETURNING THE FAVOR: Why are you worried about bruising the feelings of these self-entitled people? They haven’t shown they are concerned about your family’s feelings. Be glad to be rid of them. If the subject comes up, tell her that your family has again made “other plans” for Thanksgiving — just YOUR immediate family.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Britt Ekland is 78. Singer-musician Thomas McClary (The Commodores) is 71. Rock singer Kevin Cronin (REO Speedwagon) is 69. Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dungy is 65. Actress Elisabeth Shue, below, is 57. Singer Matthew Sweet is 56. Actress Amy Jo Johnson (“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers”) is 50. Actress Emily Mortimer is 49. Actor Ioan Gruffudd is 47. Actor Jeremy Sisto is 46. R&B singer Melinda Doolittle is 43. Actor Wes Ramsey is 43.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Take more time to do things that make you happy. Discuss your intentions with people you want to be involved in your plans. Look for viable solutions to lingering problems. Concentrate on learning and discovering. Take action and make changes to the way you handle and earn money.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Uncertainty at home will change the way you live. Address shared expenses to maintain equality. Pulling your weight will affect how others treat you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Extravagant spending will lead to trouble. A change regarding how you take care of your responsibilities will affect your income. Be proactive and flexible for optimum efficiency.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — An emotional situation will result if someone challenges your beliefs and values. Listen carefully, but don’t reveal your opinion. It’s best to keep the peace and go about your business.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A change you make will upset someone, but it will ultimately be beneficial. Offer compensation for what someone has to give up so you can get your way. Maintaining equality will encourage a better relationship as you move forward.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take care of your home, family and yourself. Rest, proper diet and exercise will help you stay healthy. Do your own thing, and focus on self-improvement.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Make changes that suit your needs and help you protect your position, reputation and financial security. Money or a gift is heading your way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Consider what you’ve been doing to earn your keep and how you can adjust your daily routine to suit your needs. Striving for a healthier, happier lifestyle will bring you closer to someone.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Safe socializing will be a must if you want to maintain good health. Physical improvements will lift your spirits. Romance will lead to talks about long-term plans.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Avoid getting into a standoff with a loved one. Listen to others and look for solutions that will not jeopardize a meaningful relationship or your integrity.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t react irrationally to something you cannot change. Look for the positive in every situation you face, and you’ll come up with a workable solution that will encourage you to be your best.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Calm down, stay focused and avoid emotional confrontations. Don’t feel that you must get involved in other people’s melodramas. Consider what’s best for you and how to use your skills to get ahead.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Put emotional matters aside and focus on whatever brings the best return. Find a unique way to use your skills to improve your personal and professional lives.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
More Money Than Sense: A Chinese businessman living in the United States has commissioned the priciest face mask in the world from Israeli jeweler Yvel, the Associated Press reported on Aug. 9. Yvel owner Isaac Levy said the 18-karat gold mask will cost $1.5 million and sparkle with 3,600 white and black diamonds. “Money maybe doesn’t buy everything,” Levy admitted, “but if it can buy a very expensive COVID-19 mask and the guy wants to wear it and walk around and get the attention, he should be happy with that. I am happy that this mask gave us enough work for our employees to be able to provide their jobs in very challenging times like these,” he added. Levy said he would not wear it himself, though.
