Hound is nothing but trouble during his owners’ vacations
DEAR ABBY: My daughter and son-in-law’s dog, “Zeke,” is a poor houseguest. We have kept him several times while they were vacationing. This last time, a long weekend, was very stressful.
Zeke is a hound dog (58 pounds) and stubborn. He jumps on furniture, jumps up to the kitchen counter and dining table trying to steal food, urinates in the house (not all the time, but often enough), doesn’t want to stay outside in the backyard unless someone is out there with him and, when he is outside alone, he constantly howls. He also chases our cats.
Whenever it’s muddy in our fenced backyard, he must be taken out to the front yard on a leash or he will catch a scent and run off. There are also potential sparring matches with our own dog that must be monitored, and at feeding time, they have to be separated.
Our daughter’s last trip was to be for 12 days. We said we didn’t want to keep him for that long, but we would continue to keep him for short stays. This has been a sore spot with her ever since. She feels Zeke is our “granddog,” and we should keep him anyway. I do not know how to handle this without causing any more bad feelings. Please advise. — ABOVE AND BEYOND IN TEXAS
DEAR ABOVE AND BEYOND: Your daughter’s dog is too much dog for you to handle and, in addition, poorly trained. He isn’t your “grand” anything. Stand your ground and quit trying to placate your entitled daughter. She should be grateful that you’re willing to take responsibility for the dog even for a short time. If that isn’t enough for her, “bow-wow” out by refusing to take Zeke at all. He’s her dog, and the problem should be hers, not yours.
DEAR ABBY: I am an empathetic person, and because of it, most of my friends and family members share things with me that they are going through in their lives. I feel pain with and for them, and have shed many tears with these people.
Most of the time, this is something I am happy to offer. I understand that not everyone has the same level of empathy or the skills to “be there” when people are going through a rough patch. But right now, I thought it might be good to share some things I have noticed when the roles were reversed and I found myself needing to share with others:
1. It’s not a competition! Now is not the time to share your similar experience. Let the person sharing just talk and resist the urge to relate your own stories.
2. Don’t try to offer solutions unless they are asked for. The majority of the time, the person just needs to say it out loud to someone, and then they are able to get their head or heart around it and figure things out.
3. Just listen. That’s all any of us want. We want to feel heard and important and that we matter. Listening can provide that to the person who is in pain.
Abby, thanks for letting me be heard. Even the strongest friends sometimes need someone. — LEARNED FROM EXPERIENCE
DEAR LEARNED: AMEN! Life is about learning and growing. There is much wisdom in your letter and a practical lesson for those who sometimes put their foot in their mouths because they only want to help. Thank you for sharing.
Actor George Maharis (“Route 66”) is 92. Comedian-actress Lily Tomlin is 81. Actor Don Stroud is 77. Singer Archie Bell is 76. Singer Barry Gibb is 74. Talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw, below, is 70. Singer Gloria Estefan is 63. Singer-musician Grant Lee Phillips (Grant Lee Buffalo) is 57. Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison is 56. Actor Ricardo Antonio Chavira (“Desperate Housewives”) is 49. Actor Scott Speedman (“Felicity”) is 45. Country singer Angaleena Presley (Pistol Annies) is 44. Actor Boyd Holbrook (“Narcos”) is 39.
Take the plunge, and put your plans in motion. Stop procrastinating and start moving. Once you take the first step, you’ll be glad you did. You have so much to offer and even more to gain. Opportunities are heading your way, so get ready for them.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change of pace is required. Set new goals that will challenge you. A new hairstyle or fitness routine will lift your spirits and prompt you to pursue your dreams. Romance is favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Sit back and take in what’s going on around you. Observation will buy you time and save money. Do your own thing, and refuse to get roped into someone’s misfortune.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Plan something special for a loved one. Take the initiative, and make a change at home that will add to your comfort and happiness. A creative pursuit looks promising.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t trust anyone with personal information, passwords or possessions. Concentrate on taking care of business and staying out of trouble. Limit yourself to pursuing personal growth and better health.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Investments, partnerships and joint ventures will be full of changes. A relationship will take a positive turn. A better lifestyle and romantic escapades are heading your way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Go at your own pace. You don’t have to keep up with anyone or follow someone taking a path you don’t care for. Concentrate on what matters to you, and don’t lose sight of your goals.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Let your intuition guide you. Personal gains, love and romance are within reach; all you have to do is be honest with yourself and others. Your heart will lead you in the right direction.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep your life moderate and straightforward, and pay close attention to your physical well-being. When you’re uncertain, take some time to slow down and reflect.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Send a message that will inform peers, relatives or friends of a decision you’ve made. The support you receive will gain you needed support. A personal change will bring you closer to a loved one.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Refrain from sharing personal information with someone who can affect your reputation. Work quietly on your own until you are happy with what you accomplish. Someone will try to make you look bad or take advantage of you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Virtual travel and research will pay off. A creative pursuit will help you make positive changes at home. How you handle a partnership will determine how much help you receive.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t feel that you must make a change because someone else does. Put your energy into what makes the most sense and brings the highest return. Avoid taking a physical risk.
By Chuck Sheppard
“Incorrigibel” Robert Berger, 25, of Huntington, New York, was scheduled to be sentenced last October after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen Lexus and attempting to steal a truck, but in an effort to avoid jail, he tried faking his own death, prosecutors charged on July 21. The scheme, they said, unraveled when authorities discovered a spelling error and inconsistencies in the font styles and sizes on the fake death certificate submitted by his lawyer. Further, The Associated Press reports, while Berger was “dead,” he was arrested in Philadelphia for providing a false identity to police and stealing from a Catholic college. “It will never cease to amaze me the lengths some people will go to to avoid being held accountable on criminal charges,” Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said. “It’s never a good idea to submit phony documents to the district attorney.”
