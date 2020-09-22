DEAR ABBY
A pillar of the community is less admired at home
DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 14 years to a man a lot of people in our town think has no flaws. He helps a lot of people, and he is also a pastor, but he ignores me and takes me for granted, personally, emotionally and sexually. He’d rather watch TV until he falls asleep on the couch.
He looks at pornography online, and I catch him often. Even if he’s busy at work, he finds time for everybody but me. He always has excuses.
Since I married him, I have supported him and have gone the extra mile in all aspects — his work, church activities. I have waited on him and made sure all his needs were met. Now I have reached the end of the line, and I want to leave. But if I do, people who know him will make me the villain.
Although we still live under one roof for financial reasons, now I separate myself from him, look after him less and sleep in another room with my dog. Please, Abby, give me your views. — DONE WITH IT IN MAINE
DEAR DONE: It appears your husband has already checked out of this marriage-in-name-only. Stop being afraid of being labelled a villain and offer your husband the option of couples counseling to see if the two of you can reconnect. Take into consideration that there may be more involved than you are aware of (ED problems, another woman). If your husband refuses, and you haven’t already done so, confide what has been happening in two or three close female friends. They can then spread the word that there is more than one side to the story. Then talk to an attorney.
DEAR ABBY: Two years ago, my mother-in-law moved into a nursing home and was very sad to be leaving the house she had lived in for 50 years. My husband, devastated at the thought of someone else owning his childhood home, convinced me to sell our house and buy the house from my mother-in-law. We moved in and began renovating it with the intention that it would become our forever home.
The problem is, everyone regards it as THEIR home, not ours. His adult children, his brother and his nieces all come and go as they please. I have talked to my husband about locking the front door, but he often forgets.
His family members come into our house and make a mess or eat our food or sit out on our deck. Then they act like I need to accept it, as it’s their family house. I could maybe understand if we had inherited the house, but we pay the mortgage on it.
I’m out of patience. How do I get my in-laws to once and for all see that this house is not theirs but ours? — DESPERATE IN THE MIDWEST
DEAR DESPERATE: I assume you have been hesitant to tell these in-laws that the names on the deed to the house are yours and your husband’s. If you haven’t said it plainly, the time to do it is now. You don’t have to be nasty, but you do have to convey that you would like guests to call before coming over to be sure it’s convenient. This is not too much to ask.
It goes without saying (I sincerely hope) that they shouldn’t mess the place up or help themselves to your food uninvited. Your husband should back you up on this. Because he sometimes forgets to lock the door, that responsibility is one you will have to assume. You have my sympathy.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Baseball Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda is 93. Dancer/choreographer/singer Toni Basil is 77. Rock singer David Coverdale (Deep Purple, Whitesnake) is 69. Actress Shari Belafonte is 66. Singer Debby Boone is 64. Country singer June Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 64. Singer Nick Cave is 63. Rock singer Johnette Napolitano is 63. Classical crossover singer Andrea Bocelli is 62. Singer-musician Joan Jett is 62. Actor Scott Baio is 60. Actress Catherine Oxenberg is 59. Actress Bonnie Hunt, below, is 59. Rapper Mystikal is 50. Actress Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”) is 35. Actor Tom Felton is 33.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
Refuse to let anyone talk you into something you cannot afford. Helping others out of your heart’s goodness is an admirable gesture, but not at the expense of causing personal problems or financial difficulties. Make positive changes that stabilize and secure a better future with less stress.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Keep your finances in order and refuse to get involved in joint ventures that have a risk factor. A hasty decision will lead to repercussions. When in doubt, sit tight.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t back down because someone is enticing you to indulge or is using manipulative tactics to change your mind. Romance is on the rise.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Leave nothing to chance, pay close attention to detail and be prepared to make last-minute changes as you move forward. Don’t take risks with your health or reputation.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Taking on a mental or physical challenge will pump you up and encourage you to make a lifestyle change. Listen to your heart when it comes to love, and plan to spend quality time with someone special.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — If you exaggerate or make promises you cannot keep, you can expect repercussions. A change at home will affect your finances. Don’t spend impulsively.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — An opportunity to use your skills to increase your income looks promising. Be open with someone you love, and you’ll come up with a plan to spend more time together.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Stick to facts, do whatever it takes to keep the peace. You can be a good listener without meddling. If you offer suggestions, you’ll be the one blamed if things don’t work out.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep your opinions to yourself, and someone will offer you enough information to make the best decision regarding your lifestyle and the path to follow. Romance is featured.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Taking an unnecessary gamble will lead to anxiety. Focus on what you can do without jeopardizing your health. You’ll discover a smart way to live up to your obligations.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Stick to the facts, and refuse to let anyone entice you to do something detrimental. Someone will offer a false impression as to how well a person is doing emotionally or financially.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Doing a job to the best of your ability will alleviate criticism. Don’t argue with someone who is trying to make you look bad. Take the high road and be discreet.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — How you handle situations will dictate the results. Use your charm and give a friendly nudge to someone you need in order to complete your journey. Romance is on the rise.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Awesome! For her birthday, 5-year-old Macey Clemens of Parker, Colorado, went on her first horseback ride and was hooked, so she wrote her wish for a pet horse on a balloon, signed her name and let it soar. On Aug. 2, Jennifer Houghton, who owns seven horses and lives about an hour away, found the balloon stuck in a fence, and it wasn’t long before the two found each other through social media. “I feel like every little girl should get to enjoy the horse world,” Houghton told KOAA. “I couldn’t get her a pet horse, but at least try and help her ride and make somewhat of a dream come true.” She’s working with Macey’s family to find a horse close to home that the family can lease. “Hopefully, one day we’ll be able to meet up and go for a ride together.”
