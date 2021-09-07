DEAR ABBY
Shoplifting sister shows no remorse for actions
DEAR ABBY: I’m a 28-year-old mother of two. My teenaged adopted sister steals makeup from stores. It sometimes happens when we are together, but I never catch her doing it. She has told me she feels no remorse about stealing the items.
My parents and I have lectured her time after time. She’s now claiming her friends give her makeup they don’t like. I’m exasperated because she just doesn’t seem to get it. Would it be wrong of me to tip off the security guard on our next shopping trip? I want her to learn a lesson before it’s too late. Yet, it could result in juvenile detention and a financial burden on my parents.
I love my sister, but I’m worried her habit may lead to an unfortunate adulthood. She has had counseling in the past for numerous issues, but she either lies to her therapist or just sits quietly and says nothing. Please help me, Abby. — STICKY FINGERS
DEAR STICKY FINGERS: If you do what you are contemplating and your sister finds out you were the person who turned her in, she will never forgive you for it. I agree that the girl has serious problems. That’s why I’m advising you to tell your parents what has been going on and let them handle it. While my inclination would be to give her a dose of tough love, it would be better if it comes from your parents, because they are responsible for her.
DEAR ABBY: We didn’t ask them to, but my parents recently retired and moved from Virginia to Georgia to be close to our family after our son — their first grandchild — was born. The move down here was a huge undertaking for them. It included selling their home in Virginia and building a new one here in Georgia with the assumption that in their old age they would never have to move again.
The problem is, my husband and I are considering a move to a different state to pursue career opportunities for the betterment of our family. I feel awful because it will mean my parents may have to move again. We currently live in a location where they don’t know many people, so I don’t think they will want to stay after we leave. How should we bring up the topic of our potential move and discuss it with them? — MOVING IN THE SOUTH
DEAR MOVING: If the opportunities are better elsewhere, then that’s where you should go. This should not have been a deep, dark secret. Tell your parents you are considering another move so they can make plans of their own. They may want to move to a location near you, back to Virginia where their friends are or to a retirement community, where they can form new friendships and won’t be entirely dependent upon you and your husband for social contact, as they apparently were when they moved to Georgia.
TODAY'S HOROSCOPE
An open mind will lead to new adventures. Embrace life, learning and new experiences. Look at the possibilities, and be the one to make your dreams come true. Take the initiative and lean into something you feel passionate about, and good things will transpire. Work with a purpose in mind, and you’ll have no regrets.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Turn your dream into a reality by ensuring that everything goes according to plan. Share your enthusiasm with someone who offers insight and support. A unique partnership will promote new beginnings.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Stay on top of due dates and pending problems waiting for an inopportune moment to make you take notice. Be smart with your responsibilities and you’ll be able to enjoy the good that comes your way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Let the past dissipate and fall by the wayside, and embrace life at the moment and see where it takes you. Embark on a path that brings you peace.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Look inward, and you’ll know without a doubt what you can do to make your life better and your future brighter. Take the road that leads to a happy and healthy lifestyle.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You are the master of your domain. Head in a meaningful direction; a healthy attitude will encourage you to excel. Revise your priorities and forge ahead.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Distance yourself from anyone who puts you down or manipulates you. Putting more time and effort into attitude, appearance and independence will bring you closer to your goal.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Start making moves that help you achieve your heart’s desire. Put your energy into relationships, causes and actions that make a difference to you and the way you feel about your life and future.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Follow the path to victory, and eliminate challenges rather than create them. Once you do the best you can, take time to nurture a meaningful relationship. Plan something special.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Leave nothing to chance, and put your energy where it counts. How you approach your responsibilities will matter. If you expect others to do things for you, you’ll be disappointed.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Choose facts over hearsay and peace over discord. Maintaining balance and integrity will be your best option. Aim to ease stress, not make matters worse. Make personal growth your priority.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Consider your options carefully and the consequences that can develop if you make a mistake. Time is on your side.Working quietly on something you enjoy will lead to clarity.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Read, educate yourself and say no to anything that feels risky. Focus on relationships and keeping the peace. Take care of responsibilities that will ease stress and improve family ties.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Bright Idea: Ever stepped off a curb unexpectedly or run into a pole while looking down at your phone? Minwook Paeng, an industrial design student at London’s Royal College of Art and Imperial College, has invented a device that will alert you to obstacles in your path: the Third Eye. A small translucent case shaped something like an eye affixes to the forehead with a thin gel pad, DeZeen reported, and “the black component that looks like a pupil is an ultrasonic sensor for sensing distance,” Paeng explained. When the gyroscope senses the head angled downward, the plastic “eyelid” opens and warns the wearer of obstacles in their path with a buzzer. Paeng believes humans are evolving into “phono sapiens,” developing “turtle neck syndrome” and a curved pinky finger from holding our phones. “I hope that the act of ironically pointing out what we are doing with our smartphones can help people take time for self-reflection,” Paeng mused.
