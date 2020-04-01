NOW OUT ON VIDEO AND STREAMING
• “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (PG-13): The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron’s journey continues in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. With Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams and Carrie Fisher.
“TIGER KING” on Netflix
It seems like everyone is watching the docu-series starring Joe Exotic. Esquire.com has put together a list of films and series to help quench your thirst for true stories that are stranger than fiction.
• “McMillions” (2020): Everyone knows the McDonald’s Monopoly game, which has long promised players the chance to win cars, boats, and even the ultra-rare $1 million top prize. But for years, almost none of the big ticket prizes were honestly won, after a fraudster on the inside devised a mob-aided scheme to sell off the winning tokens. This six-part documentary dives deep into the shocking and character-filled tale. (On HBO)
• “Three Identical Strangers” (2018): We’ve all heard stories of twins who were separated at birth, only to serendipitously meet their mirror images in adulthood. But Edward Galland, David Kellman, and Robert Shafran aren’t twins—they’re triplets, and were all adopted by different unsuspecting families after their birth in 1961. But theirs wasn’t a normal adoption, and the film that begins with a heart-warming reunion quickly becomes a disturbing mystery. (On Hulu)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Ah, Snap: PSA- The Deerfield, Michigan, American Legion has been forced by COVID-19 restrictions to cancel its annual testicle-eating festival, which was to take place on March 21. The big event, which draws 2,000 locals and visitors to Deerfield every year, offers deep-fried cattle genitals (also known as mountain oysters) and chicken gizzards, Metro reported. “So many people look forward to coming to Deerfield during this time of year,” said organizer Nick Pulver, “[but] I think we made the best decision to delay it.” Organizers hope to postpone it to May 9. The 300 pounds of delectables that were ordered for the festival have been frozen.
