CLEANING TIPS
A few clever tricks to make cleaning a whole lot less daunting, courtesy of website The Kitchn.
• Use wax paper to keep the tops of your cabinets clean. If there’s a space between your upper cabinets and your ceiling, consider lining the surface with sheets of wax paper. That wax acts like a magnet to collect dust and grime. You can change it a couple of times a year and it’s way easier than getting up there to clean the cabinets by hand. Note: You can also use newspaper, which will decompose quicker in a landfill.
• Get rid of garlicky hands by rubbing stainless steel. Chopping garlic is smelly work — and while some people love the smell of garlic on their hands, other people might not enjoy it so much. There are tons of hacks out there for getting rid of the stink, but the easiest one is just rubbing your hands on your sink faucet, or anything that’s stainless steel.
• Clean other things in your dishwasher. You already know that you can use your dishwasher as a dish-drying rack, but did you know there are all sorts of other things (besides dishes) that you can clean in your dishwasher? Flip flops, hairbrushes, sponges, plastic toys. Yup, they can all go in there.
LIST-MANIA
Best Cities for Water Quality
Lawn care professional placement site LawnStarter.com compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities on seven key factors including consumer satisfaction, the number of quality violations and the share of homes lacking basic plumbing.
1. Cary, N.C.
2. Winston-Salem, N.C.
3. Yonkers, N.Y.
4. Bellevue, Wash.
5. Clarksville, Tenn.
6. Arlington, Va.
7. Murfreesboro, Tenn.
8. Sioux Falls, S.D.
9. North Las Vegas, Nev.
10. Frisco, Texas
103. Fort Wayne
163. Indianapolis
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
The Passing Parade: Mr. Friendly Auto Service in Warren, Michigan, is one of two auto repair businesses in the area targeted by a serial pooper, police say. The man, seen on surveillance video, entered parked, unlocked vehicles to do his business, leaving his deposit behind for workers to find the next day, Fox 2 reported. The man first struck in November and returned in January, said Chris Phillips, manager of Mr. Friendly. In February, police said, the man struck at nearby Twin Tire, going from car to car until he found one left unlocked because of an electrical problem. “Now we’ve got double padlocks on the gate,” said Phillips. “The guy needs to be caught. There is something wrong with him.”
