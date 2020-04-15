NEW MOVIE
• “Trolls World Tour” (PG): Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return in this animated sequel which finds Poppy and Branch discovering that they are but one of six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands and devoted to six different kinds of music. Originally scheduled to be released in theaters, this movie is now available to stream at a premium price.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO AND STREAMING
• “Underwater” (PG-13): A crew of underwater researchers (including Kristen Stewart) must work to escape their subterranean laboratory after an earthquake causes irreparable damage. But the crew has more than the ocean to fear when they realize they are not alone.
Just Mercy (PG-13): A young civil rights defense attorney (Michael B. Jordan) works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner (Jamie Foxx) with the odds – and the system – stacked against them.
States drinking the most alcohol during the outbreak
Cooking and BBQ website, Seriously Smoked, used geotagged Twitter data to gather more than 200,000 tweets that included keywords, phrases and hashtags related to alcohol consumption. Here are the top 10 states drinking the most alcohol during the COVID-19 outbreak:
1. Texas
2. California
3. New Mexico
4. Hawaii
5. Arizona
6. Nevada
7. Louisiana
8. Mississippi
9. Idaho
10. Georgia
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Not what you were expecting: Keith Redl of Dawson Creek, British Columbia, was more than a little annoyed when the prize his 8-year-old grandson won in a raffle turned out to be $200 worth of cannabis products and accessories: chocolate edibles, vanilla chai and other products, along with a pipe and lighter. At a fundraiser for youth hockey in early March, Redl told CTV, the boy’s father had given him $10 worth of tickets to bid on whichever prizes he liked. The little boy thought he was bidding on chocolate. “My grandson thought he had won a great prize,” Redl said, but when he was told he couldn’t have any of it, “He was mad ... How do you explain that to a kid?”
