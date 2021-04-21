IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Mortal Kombat” (R): Inspired by the video game franchise, an MMA fighter must unlock his inner power and stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe.
• “Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train” (R): After his family was brutally murdered and his sister turned into a demon, a young man begins a quest to fight monsters in this animated tale from Japan.
• “We Broke Up” (R): Longtime couple Lori and Doug break up just days before Lori’s little sister’s wedding. In order to not disrupt the fun, they decide to pretend they’re still together until the weekend is over. Starring Aya Cash and William Jackson Harper. (limited release)
LIST-MANIA
Dirtiest Cities in the U.S.
Lawn care professional placement site LawnStarter.com compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities across 20 key metrics including air and water quality, waste regulations, and the share of homes with signs of mice or rats.
1. Palmdale, Calif.
2. Los Angeles
3. Newark, N.J.
4. Houston
5. San Antonio
6. New York
7. New Orleans
8. Long Beach, Calif.
9. Memphis, Tenn.
10. Chicago
156. Indianapolis
WHAT TO WATCH
• TODAY: “Sasquatch” is a three-part true-crime documentary that follows investigative journalist David Holthouse as he attempts to crack a bizarre, 25-year-old triple homicide in Northern California that some believe was the work of the mythical creature Bigfoot. The truth might be even scarier. (Hulu)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Crime Report: Detectives investigating recent thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in Pasco, Washington, went to the mobile home of Dustin Allen Bushnell, 30, in nearby Burbank with a search warrant on Feb. 26, and not only found converters, but also discovered a 400-pound playground slide that had been removed from a city park in December, KEPR reported. The slide had been repainted and mounted to a bunk bed in the home. Bushnell was arrested for possession of stolen property for the slide; no charges were filed for the converters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.