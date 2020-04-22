NOW OUT ON VIDEO AND STREAMING
• “Bad Boys for Life” (R): Bad boys Mike (Will Smith) and Marcus (Martin Lawrence) confront career changes and midlife crises as they join a newly created elite team of the Miami police department to take down the vicious leader of a drug cartel.
• “The Gentlemen” (R): A British drug lord tries to sell off his highly profitable empire to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires in this Guy Ritchie-directed return to form with a star-laden cast including Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell, Henry Golding and Hugh Grant.
• “The Turning” (PG-13): At a mysterious estate in the Maine countryside a newly appointed nanny Kate is charged with the care of two disturbed orphans. She soon discovers that both the children and the house are harboring dark secrets. With Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard and Brooklynn Prince.
• “Like a Boss” (R): Two friends (Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish) with very different ideals start a beauty company together. One is more practical while the other wants to earn her fortune and live a lavish lifestyle.
RECOMMENDED IF YOU LIKE ...
“Tiger King” on Netflix
It seems like everyone is watching the docu-series starring Joe Exotic. Esquire.com has put together a list of films and series to help quench your thirst for true stories that are stranger than fiction.
• “Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened” (2019): There’s no better way to indulge in some schadenfreude than to take a deep dive into the wild and yet relatively low-stakes story of Fyre Festival, the 2017 music festival that was supposed to offer a weekend of fun in the sun with Bella Hadid and Blink-182, but instead took a turn into a high-priced Lord of the Flies.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Life Imitates Netflix: Authorities executed a search warrant relating to a narcotics investigation in the South Texas town of Mercedes on March 25, but what they seized wasn’t drugs. Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Sammy Parks told the Associated Press that officers had been warned there were exotic animals on the 5-acre property, and game wardens who joined the search found a white Bengal tiger, bobcat, kinkajou, porcupines, llamas, emus and deer. While no arrests were made, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department had to euthanize three of the animals; the remainder were removed to the Austin Zoo for examination and rehabilitation.
