• “Separation” (R): A young girl finds solace in her artist father and the ghost of her recently deceased mother as life in their Brooklyn townhome takes a dark turn.
• “Four Good Days” (R): Glenn Close and Mila Kunis star as a mother helps her daughter work through four crucial days of recovery from substance abuse. (limited release)
A few clever tricks to make cleaning a whole lot less daunting, courtesy of website The Kitchn.
• Microwave your cleaning rag before you get to work. So you probably don’t microwave your sponges anymore (because it’s actually pretty ineffective), but you should zap your cleaning rag. Just make sure it’s damp before you put it in and figure out how long it needs to be nuked in order to be hot but not scalding. Once it’s steamy and hot, the rag will be way more powerful when it comes to cutting through messes in the kitchen.
• Use dryer sheets to clean your cookware. Got a scorched pot? Look to your laundry room. There are so many things that dryer sheets can do, like the fact that soaking one in a pot can help un-stick burnt messes. Some other ideas: Use already dried ones to clean up spills and to freshen your trash can.
Top triggers for in-car arguments
British newspaper The Sun has reported that these are the top arguments people get into most in the car include:
1. Using your phone while driving
2. Tailgating
3. Passing someone in a dangerous way
4. Braking at the last minute
5. Braking too hard for no reason
6. Speeding
7. Not using turn signals
8. Staying in the left lane the whole time
9. Staying in the middle lane the whole time
10. Driving tired, so there’s a constant worry they could doze off
By Chuck Sheppard
Feast or Famine: Fox Business reported on April 13 that toilet paper sales have declined to levels below pre-pandemic levels, indicating that last year’s hoarding is affecting this year’s sales. Marjorie Greenburgh, 62, of New Rochelle, New York, said because she has 54 rolls still stored throughout her home, “I’m not planning on buying for a while.” NielsenIQ clocked the decline in sales at 33% in March.
