• “The Rhythm Section” (R): Blake Lively stars as a woman on a path of self-destruction after her family is tragically killed in a plane crash. When she discovers that it was no accident, she seeks revenge on those responsible and to find her own redemption. Also starring Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.
• “The Assistant” (R): Julia Garner (Ruth on Netflix’s “Ozark”) stars as a recent college graduate who after landing her dream job as a junior assistant to a powerful entertainment mogul soon discovers insidious abuse that threatens every aspect of her position.
“Tiger King” on Netflix
It seems like everyone is watching the docu-series starring Joe Exotic. Esquire.com has put together a list of films and series to help quench your thirst for true stories that are stranger than fiction.
• “Evil Genius” (2018): In 2003, Pennsylvania pizza delivery man Brian Wells robbed a bank, warning the teller that the device cuffed to his neck was a bomb. After a standoff with police, the device went off, killing him. Found with his body were complicated instructions that suggested the robbery and bombing was part of a twisted scavenger hunt. This Netflix documentary unravels the mystery, and tells the story of the many conspirators who devised the murder plot.
• “The Queen of Versaille” (2012): David and Jackie Siegel had a simple dream: They wanted to build the largest house in America, and modeled their dream home on the Palace of Versailles. Then, the 2008 crash hit. This often hilarious documentary follows the ultra-rich family as they attempt to tighten their belts as they experience a small taste of the misfortune that so many American families endured in 2008.
By Chuck Sheppard
Crowd Control: According to his attorney, Rumson, New Jersey, resident John Maldjian, 54, intended for his “Stay at Home” Pink Floyd cover concert to be viewed only on Facebook Live by his friends on April 4. However, at the last minute, Maldjian decided to play his guitar on his front porch, which drew a crowd. What started with a few neighbors eventually grew to about 30 people in his front yard when police showed up to enforce social distancing orders. One of the “partiers” allegedly became abusive, according to police, but attorney Mitchell J. Ansell said his client had “absolutely no malicious intentions ... and never wanted this to escalate.” Maldjian was charged for violating emergency orders.
