IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Voyagers” (PG-13): A crew of 30 young men and women are sent deep into space on a multi-generational mission in search of a new home. The mission descends into paranoia and madness, as the crew reverts to its most primal state, not knowing if the real threat they face is what’s outside the ship or who they’re becoming inside it.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” (PG-13): Lifelong friends Barb and Star (Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo) leave their small Midwestern town for the first time to go on vacation, where they soon find themselves tangled up in adventure, love, and a villain’s evil plot to kill everyone in town.
LIST-MANIA
Worst Easter Candy
According to a 16,000 survey results from Candystore.com, these are the least favorite Easter candies to get:
1. Cadbury Creme Eggs
2. Sour Patch Kids White Chocolate Bunny
3. Chocolate bunnies (solid)
4. Cheeetos Sweetos Cinnamon Puffs
5. Oreo Creme Eggs
6. Peeps Easter candy
7. Bunny/Easter candy corn
8. Chicks marshmallow candy
9. Chocolate crosses
10. Jelly beans (generic)
WHAT TO WATCH
TODAY: TV’s relentless love affair with reboots continues with “Kung Fu.” It’s a gender-switching update of the 1970s David Carradine series that stars Olivia Liang as a Chinese American woman who returns from a life-changing trip abroad to kick bad-guy butt in San Francisco. (8 p.m., The CW).
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Wait, What? On Feb. 23, Siriporn Niamrin, 49, discovered a large, waxy, oval-shaped lump that smelled of fish and weighed about 15 pounds along the beach near her home in Thailand, and was excited to learn it may be a rare substance called ambergris, or vomit produced by sperm whales. The Mirror reported ambergris is highly prized in making perfume, and it might be worth as much as $260,000. “If I really have the genuine ambergris, I can help my community once I find a buyer for it,” Niamrin said. “I’m keeping it safe in my house” as she waits for expert confirmation of its authenticity.
