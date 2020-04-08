NOW OUT ON VIDEO AND STREAMING
• “Little Women” (PG): Director Greta Gerwig updates Louisa May Alcott’s enduring story of four sisters coming of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War. With Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh
• “Dolittle” (PG): Famed English doctor and vet Dr. John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr.) hermits himself away behind the walls of his estate with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. But when the young queen falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure in search of a cure.
• “Cats” (PG): This film adaptation of the long running musical follows a tribe of cats called the Jellicles who must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back in a new life. Starring Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Judi Dench and Ian McKellen.
RECOMMENDED IF YOU LIKE ...
“TIGER KING” on Netflix
It seems like everyone is watching the docu-series starring Joe Exotic. Esquire.com has put together a list of films and series to help quench your thirst for true stories that are stranger than fiction.
• “Tickled” (2016): Co-director David Farrier is a New Zealand journalist, and this film documents his efforts at following one wild story. After stumbling upon the strange and kind of creepy world of “competitive endurance tickling,” he went on the hunt for the owner of Jane O’Brien Media, the company that produced the bizarre tickle-fest videos—and discovered a web of coercion and blackmail.
• “Wild Wild Country” (2018): Before Tiger King, the Netflix true crime documentary series that absolutely everyone was talking about was Wild Wild Country, which tells the story of guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh and his guileful number two Ma Anand Sheela, who built a religious community in 1980s Oregon and launched a series of bioterror attacks.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Least Competent Criminal: Kenneth Braden, 65, filled his shopping cart at a Nashville-area Kroger store with essentials — five cases of beer and two packages of toilet paper — on March 11, then bypassed the checkout lanes, according to court documents. As he attempted to leave the store, he tripped the alarm sensors at the door and the wheels on his cart locked up. After several unsuccessful attempts to move the cart, he fled the store. WZTV reported Metro Police later picked him up and charged him with theft of merchandise and driving on a suspended license.
