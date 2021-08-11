IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Free Guy” (PG-13): A bank teller (Ryan Reynolds) discovers he is actually a background player in a brutal, open-world video game, and decides to become the hero of his own story — one he rewrites himself. Also starring Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi and Lil Rel Howery.
• “Respect” (PG-13): The life story of legendary R&B singer Aretha Franklin takes her from singing in her father’s church choir as a child to becoming an international musical superstar and legend. Starring Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans and Marc Maron.
• “Don’t Breathe 2” (R): In this sequel set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him.
NOW OUT VIDEO
• “Queen Bees” (PG-13): After reluctantly agreeing to move in to a senior’s home, a woman encounters a clique of mean-spirited women and an amorous widower. With Ellen Burstyn, James Caan, Ann-Margret and Jane Curtin.
• “Finding You” (PG): A talented aspiring violinist meets a famous young movie star on the way to her college semester abroad program in a small coastal village in Ireland. An unexpected romance emerges until the pressures of his stardom get in the way.
LIST-MANIA
Best Biking Cities in America
Lawn care service placement site LawnStarter.com looked at the 200 largest cities in the U.S. using factors like the length of bike lanes, share of workers who bike to work, access to bike stores and repair shops as well as air quality, weather, and availability of biking clubs to determine the best biking cities in America.
1. San Francisco
2. Portland, Ore.
3. Fort Collins, CO
4. Eugene, Ore.
5. Minneapolis
6. Seattle
7. Washington, DC
8. Salt Lake City
9. Boise, Idaho
10. Boston
106. Indianapolis
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Drunk Buffalo: The RTE reported on July 7 that three farmers in the Gujarat state of India were arrested for selling alcohol, and their buffalo gave them away. Police official Dilipsinh Baldev said the animals were acting “strangely and their mouths started frothing,” so one of the men called the veterinarian. The vet took a look at the water trough where the buffalo had been drinking and noticed the water was colored and had a “strange smell.” Turns out the farmers had hidden their moonshine bottles at the bottom of the trough, but some had broken. The buffalo were drunk. The vet informed police, who raided the farm and confiscated 100 bottles of alcohol.
