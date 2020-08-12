EXERCISE ADVICE
Cardio workout options
Cardio workouts are essential to overall health and critical to athletic performance. A typical cardio workout elevates the heart rate, helps improve lung efficiency, and burns a whole lot of calories and fat. In addition, here are ways to get better results, from Greatest.com.
• Let it go. Of the handrail, that is. Holding onto the side or top of the treadmill does more harm than good. It’s a surefire way to sabotage a workout, decreasing energy output and oxygen consumption and significantly reducing the effectiveness of a workout. Go hands free then pump arms from waist to chest, not across the body (which can slow you down).
• Run to the beat. Pick something with a quick beat—we’re talking 120 to 140 beats per minute—to get the most out of your cardio workout. Matching your cadence to a beat has been shown to alleviate perceived physiological effort. In other words, the right music can make a tough workout feel easier. It’s also been shown to improve performance, increase motivation, and put distractions (like negative thoughts and fatigue) on pause.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “How to Build A Girl” (R): A teenager living with her working-class family in England, reinvents herself as Dolly Wilde, a fast-talking, lady sex-adventurer, moves to London, and gets a job as music critic in the hope of saving her poverty stricken family.
• “The High Note” (PG-13): A superstar singer (Tracee Ellis Ross “Black-ish”) and her overworked personal assistant (Dakota Johnson) are at a crossroads in their careers and relationship, forcing the two women to help one another take back control of their lives and futures.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
The Way the World Works: Saying that “extra precautions are justifiable and understandable where the president is concerned,” Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that anyone meeting President Vladimir Putin at his house outside Moscow or in the Kremlin must pass through a disinfection tunnel that showers visitors with a “disinfecting aerosol” and a bath of ultraviolet light. The Guardian reported on June 17 the tunnels can also use facial recognition software and take the visitor’s temperature. Peskov said, “They were installed when the epidemic was in full swing,” but would not say whether Putin has used the tunnels himself.
Commented
