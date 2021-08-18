IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Reminiscence” (PG-13): A private investigator of the mind (Hugh Jackman) navigates the alluring world of the past when his life is changed by new client. A simple case becomes an obsession after she disappears and he fights to learn the truth about her.
• “The Protege” (R): Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and trained in the business, Anna (Maggie Q) is the world’s most skilled contract killer. But when Moody is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge while becoming entangled with an enigmatic killer (Michael Keaton).
• “The Night House” (R): A widow (Rebecca Hall) begins to uncover her recently deceased husband’s disturbing secrets.
• “Paw Patrol: The Movie” (G): Ryder and the pups are called to nearby Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos.
NOW OUT VIDEO
• “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard: (R): Bodyguard Michael Bryce continues his friendship with assassin Darius Kincaid and his wife, Sonia. The trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman. Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek, Samuel L. Jackson and Antonio Banderas star in the film.
LIST-MANIA
Least expensive states to get married in the U.S.
In its annual study, website The Knot analyzed the average cost of a ceremony and reception, as well as the average price of an engagement ring in each state to determine the cheapest places to get hitched.
1. Utah - $19,700
2. Wyoming - $19,800
2. Montana - $19,800
2. Idaho - $19,800
5. Oklahoma - $21,200
6. Arkansas - $21,800
7. Kansas - $22,400
7. Oregon - $22,400
9. Nevada - $22,500
10. Iowa - $22,600
11. Indiana - $22,800
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Awesome! David Olson, 33, was demolishing the back steps outside his home in Norton Shores, Michigan, on July 1 when he rolled a strike, so to speak: Olson found at least 160 bowling balls buried in the sand under the home. Upon seeing the first ball, he thought, “Maybe there were just a couple in there just to fill in. The deeper I got into it, the more I realized it was just basically an entire gridwork of them,” he said. Olson said many of the balls are in bad condition, and they all had spiral grooves cut into them. Former employees of a Brunswick plant nearby got in touch with him, explaining that workers used to take scrapped balls to use as an alternative to gravel or sand. Olson donated eight balls for a local church to use in a bowling ball cannon at a pig roast; his stepfather plans to use some as legs for custom furniture.
