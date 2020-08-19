EXERCISE ADVICE
Cardio workout options
Cardio workouts are essential to overall health and critical to athletic performance. A typical cardio workout elevates the heart rate, helps improve lung efficiency, and burns a whole lot of calories and fat. In addition, here are ways to get better results, from Greatest.com.
• Go off road. If the treadmill isn’t getting the job done, head for the great outdoors. Trail running, mountain biking, or even open water swimming can add variety and immediately up the intensity. Plus there’s a growing body of research that indicates working out in nature can have serious mental health benefits. And navigating uneven ground, like sand or rocks, can up your athleticism and improve stabilization muscles.
• Add some kettlebell work. When it comes to cardio training, kettlebells are a better bet than traditional dumbbells. The all-mighty kettlebell swing has been shown to improve oxygen uptake, max heart rate, and functional performance.
• Get around. Create a circuit training workout that stacks up a fast-paced combination of bodyweight cardio exercises. By pairing resistance training with high-intensity aerobic moves back-to-back (think jump squats, burpees, and mountain climbers), the body will be building muscle and burning fat.
• Play the right mind games. Mental fatigue can be the downfall of any workout. Studies have shown that if the brain is tired, performance also suffers. Reenergize yourself with a new running route, fitness class, or workout routine. Or try one of these other options for breaking through a fitness plateau.
LIST-MANIA
Top earning actors in 2020
Based on data from Nielsen, ComScore, Box Office Mojo and IMDB, Forbes has released its list of the top earning actors between June 1, 2019, and June 1, 2020.
1. Dwayne Johnson - $87.5M
2. Ryan Reynolds - $71.5M
3. Mark Wahlberg - $58M
4. Ben Affleck - $55M
5. Vin Diesel - $54M
6. Akshay Kumar - $48.5M
7. Lin-Manuel Miranda - $45.5M
8. Will Smith - $44.5M
9. Adam Sandler - $41M
10. Jackie Chan - $40M
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
News That Sounds Like a Joke: A man attempting to elude police in a stolen Toyota Land Cruiser on July 5 in Newberg, Oregon, crashed into a woman driving a Buick Regal that had been reported stolen three weeks before, giving police a two-fer. Newberg-Dundee police said they arrested the driver of the Toyota, Randy Lee Cooper, 27, and then found the driver of the Buick, Kristin Nicole Begue, 25, to be under the influence of intoxicants and arrested her, too, KOIN reported. Neither driver was injured.
