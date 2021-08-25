IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• Candyman” (R): In this “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 horror film, a man unknowingly opens a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence in the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began.
NOW OUT VIDEO
• “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” (PG): Bored of life in the garden, Peter goes to the big city, where he meets shady characters and ends up creating chaos for the whole family. Starring the voices of James Corden, Elizabeth Debicki and Margot Robbie.
• “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” (R): Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as paranormal investigators, this time on the case of a murder suspect who claims demonic possession as a defense.
LIST-MANIA
Most Fun States in America
To determine the states offering the greatest variety and most cost-effective options for enjoyment, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 26 key metrics ranging from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to restaurants per capita.
1. California
2. Florida
3. Nevada
4. New York
5. Illinois
6. Colorado
7. Washington
8. Texas
9. Minnesota
10. Pennsylvania
11. Oregon
12. Louisiana
13. Ohio
14. Missouri
15. Wisconsin
16. Arizona
17. Maryland
18. North Carolina
19. Michigan
20. Hawaii
38. Indiana
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Least Competent Criminals: Stephan Elash, 24, of Campbell, Ohio, was pulled over by a state trooper on July 3 for speeding. In a panic, Elash put a baggie of marijuana in his mouth and tried to swallow it — but he choked. Trooper Charles Hoskins used the Heimlich maneuver to force the bag out of Elash’s throat, likely saving his life. Afterward, Elash apologized, and Hoskins responded, “I know. It’s all right. It’s a minor misdemeanor. Do you want to die over a minor misdemeanor?” Elash was charged with speeding and not wearing a seat belt, and he got a misdemeanor summons for possession.
