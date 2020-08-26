IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “The New Mutants” (PG-13): Five young mutants – just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will – fight to escape their past sins and save themselves. Starring Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton and Alice Braga.
• “The Personal History of David Copperfield” (PG): A modern take on Charles Dickens’s semi-autobiographical tale chronicles the life of its young orphan title character as he navigates a chaotic world to find his elusive place within it. With Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie, and Tilda Swinton.
• “Words on Bathroom Walls” (PG-13): Diagnosed with a mental illness halfway through his senior year of high school, a witty, introspective teen struggles to keep it a secret while falling in love with a brilliant classmate who inspires him to not be defined by his condition. Starring Charlie Plummer, Taylor Russell and Andy Garcia.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “The King of Staten Island” (R): Loosely based on star Pete Davidson’s real life, Scott has been in a state of arrested development since his firefighter dad died. He spends his days smoking weed and dreaming of being a tattoo artist until events force him to grapple with his grief and take his first steps forward in life. Directed by Judd Apatow (“Knocked Up,” “The 40-Year-Old Virgin”)
CELEBRITY TWEET
“3 weeks ago I had the blessing of having a hot, fresh fry in the McDonald’s drive thru. It was my first time having it at such perfection. Since then I have continued the search to no avail. Today, I try again.” — Chrissy Teigen
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Awesome! Paragliding instructor Hasan Kaval, 29, in Izmir, Turkey, took couch-surfing to a whole new level when he rigged a red leather couch, lamp and TV to a parachute harness and launched himself from a cliff at Babadag Air Sports and Recreation Center. United Press reported Kaval videoed himself July 2 as he sailed over Oludeniz Beach on the couch, pulling out snacks and drinks, and kicking off his shoes to put on slippers as he settled in to watch cartoons. Kaval’s rig landed safely on the ground.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.