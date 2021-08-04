IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “The Suicide Squad” (R): Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at a remote, enemy-infused island in this ensemble comic book movie from writer/director James Gunn. Starring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Nathan Fillion and many more.
NOW OUT VIDEO
• “Those Who Wish Me Dead” (R): A smoke jumper (Angelina Jolie) and a traumatized boy who was witness to a murder fight for their lives as two relentless assassins pursue them through a raging fire in the Montana wilderness. Also starring Nicholas Hoult, Jon Bernthal and Tyler Perry.
• “Here Today” (PG-13): When a veteran comedy writer meets a New York street singer they form an unlikely, yet hilarious and touching friendship, that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust. Directed by and starring Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish.
LIST-MANIA
Best States for Waste Management
Lawn care professional placement site LawnStarter.com compared key metrics across state government measures, resource management, reuse of goods and facilities to determine the best states at managing waste.
1. Vermont
2. Oregon
3. California
4. Connecticut
5. Maine
6. Minnesota
7. New York
8. Iowa
9. Indiana
10. Washington
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Update: News of the Weird reported on March 12 that Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, from Kharkiv, Ukraine, had handcuffed themselves together for three months to test their fraught relationship. On June 18, Reuters reported that the experiment was a failure. Kudlay and Pustovitova had their shackles cut off on national television, with Kudlay admitting that “We are not on the same wavelength, we are totally different.” Pustovitova tearfully admitted, “I think it will be a good lesson for us, for other Ukrainian couples and couples abroad not to repeat what we have done.”
