EXERCISE ADVICE
Cardio workout options
Cardio workouts are essential to overall health and critical to athletic performance. A typical cardio workout elevates the heart rate, helps improve lung efficiency, and burns a whole lot of calories and fat. In addition, here are ways to get better results, from Greatest.com.
• Add some speed. Have a need for speed? Running on a treadmill may seem like a drag, but since the belt helps with leg turnover, there are few places you can go as fast. Plus it’s is a great tool for promoting consistency and pace per mile. (And yeah, sometimes proving you can run a lot faster than you thought you could.)
• Up the incline. As you’re cranking up the treadmill’s speed, don’t forget to adjust the incline. As the belt gets steeper, so will your heart rate, sending your calorie burn through the roof. Bumping up the incline to a 5.5 percent grade or higher can also strengthen the legs and core, not to mention improve running form and sprint speed (by lengthening stride and increasing the number of steps taken per second).
LIST-MANIA
Common non-verbal mistakes during a job interview
As many job interviews go virtual, making a good first impression is more important than ever. Your body language during the interview could be a turning point when comparing candidates.
According to a CareerBuilder survey of hiring and HR managers, the top body language mistakes they named include:
• Failure to make eye contact: 68%
• Failure to smile: 38%
• Playing with something on the table: 36%
• Fidgeting too much in his/her seat: 32%
• Bad posture: 31%
• Crossing their arms over their chest: 31%
• Playing with hair or touching one’s face: 26%
• Using too many hand gestures: 13%
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Bad Apples: The U.S. Forest Service is investigating a photo posted by David Lesh, 35, on Instagram showing him walking on a log across Hanging Lake in Garfield County, Colorado, in defiance of clearly posted rules prohibiting people from entering the water there. Lesh has a history of run-ins with authorities, including being cited for harassing a moose with his car in 2014 and setting 25 grocery carts on fire in Boulder, Colorado. Earlier this year he was caught snowmobiling in the Keystone ski area when the slopes were shut down because of COVID-19. Recently he was ordered to pay $500 and do 50 hours of community service for a 2019 snowmobiling incident.
