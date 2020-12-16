IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Monster Hunter” (PG-13): Based on the popular video game, a group of soldiers (featuring Milla Jovovich) are transported to a new world where they engage in a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers.
• “Fatale” (R): A successful sports agent (Michael Ealy) watches his perfect life slowly disappear when he becomes entangled in a police investigation led by a discredited, disgraced and determined detective (Hilary Swank) with whom he had a wild one night stand.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Tenet” (PG-13): Director Christopher Nolan’s $200M movie – shrouded in mystery about a protagonist who journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time – lands on home video. Staring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
LIST-MANIA
Top holidays for sending greeting cards
According to The Guardian, these are the most popular holidays for sending greeting cards:
1. Christmas – 1.6 billion cards
2. Valentine’s Day – 151 million cards
3. Mother’s Day – 141 million cards
4. Father’s Day – 93 million cards
5. Easter – 57 million cards
6. Halloween – 17 million cards
7. Thanksgiving – 13 million cards
8. St Patrick’s Day – 7 million cards
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Bright Ideas: An unnamed man from Idaho Falls, Idaho, pleaded guilty in a Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming, court on Sept. 10 to citations including walking in restricted thermal areas of Yellowstone National Park after park rangers found him with a cooking pot and a burlap sack containing two whole chickens near a hot spring. Witnesses tipped off rangers on Aug. 7 that a group of 10 people, including a child, were seen hiking toward Shoshone Geyser Basin carrying cooking pots, EastIdahoNews.com reported. The man was ordered to pay fines and has been banned from Yellowstone for two years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.