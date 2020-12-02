IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Nomadland” (R): After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman (Frances McDormand) embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad. Written and directed by Chloé Zhao.
• “Half Brothers” (PG-13): Renato, a Mexican aviation exec, is shocked to learn he has an American half-brother he never knew about, the free-spirited Asher. They are forced on a road trip together, tracing the path their father took from Mexico to the US.
CLEANING TIPS
A few clever tricks to make cleaning a whole lot less daunting, courtesy of website The Kitchn.
• Try the laundry basket method. If you’ve got little piles of clutter everywhere, a laundry basket (you can get a cheap one from the dollar store) is a brilliant way to consolidate all the things that are out of place. If you’re in a hurry (say, company’s coming), just stash the laundry basket out of sight; if you’ve got time, walk around with the laundry basket and put all the things back where they belong.
• Keep some chalk in your kitchen. Here’s something we bet you didn’t know: Chalk is super-absorbent, which makes it an excellent stain stick. Remove any excess food and oil from the soiled garment with a clean paper towel — and cover the entire spot with chalk. Then, before you toss your oil-stained item in the laundry, rub the spot with a little stain remover or laundry detergent, wash it in hot water, and your oily spot should be gone.
• Keep a dish brush in your shower. The secret to a clean shower? Cleaning it on a regular basis. And the secret to cleaning your shower on a regular basis? Having a soap-loaded dish brush ready in your shower caddy.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Wait, What? A Japanese buyer with very precise requirements has paid a record $14,000 for a 22-pound traditional Iberian ham, Oddity Central reported. Julio Revilla, president of Sierra Mayor Jabugo, in Corteconcepcion, Spain, said the ham was produced according to the buyer’s strict instructions: It had to come from an Iberian pig at least 2 years old that had grazed on a diet of only acorns and herbs in the mountains of Sierra Mayor for at least 100 days. The pig was slaughtered in 2015 and the ham was then cured for five years — twice the amount of time for a typical premium ham. It was delivered to the buyer in September, who was also awarded with a Guinness World Record certificate.
