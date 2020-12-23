IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Wonder Woman 1984” (PG-13): Gal Godot returns in the title role of this Patty Jenkins-directed sequel that fast forwards to the 1980s, and finds Wonder Woman facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. With Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal. (Also premiering Friday on HBO Max.)
• “Promising Young Woman” (R): A young woman (Carey Mulligan) traumatized by a tragic event in her past, seeks out vengeance against those who cross her path. Also starring Alison Brie, Adam Brody and Clancy Brown.
• “Pinocchio” (PG-13): Old woodcarver Geppetto’s puppet creation, Pinocchio, magically comes to life with dreams of becoming a real boy. Easily led astray, Pinocchio tumbles from one misadventure to another as he is tricked, kidnapped and chased by bandits.
• “News of the World” (PG-13): A Civil War veteran (Tom Hanks) agrees to deliver a girl, taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, against her will. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “The War with Grandpa” (PG): Upset that he has to share the room he loves with his grandfather, a grandson decides to declare war in an attempt to get it back. Starring Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Cheech Marin, Jane Seymour and Christopher Walken.
LIST-MANIA
States with the Least Holiday Spirit
GetCenturyLink.com has released a study that ranks which states have the most, and the least festive spirit in 2020, based on data including Google searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses, online shopping for wrapping paper, Christmas cards, ornaments, music streams, and Christmas tweets.
1. Hawaii
2. Alaska
3. Montana
4. Florida
5. Delaware
6. New Mexico
7. Colorado
8. Nevada
9. New Jersey
10. Texas
26. Indiana
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Election Snafu: Nikolai Loktev, 58, the incumbent mayor of Povalikhino in Russia, asked the woman who cleans the city hall to add her name to the ballot as a formality, in order to comply with a regulation that elections must have two or more candidates. In a twist of fate, however, Marina Udgodskaya received 62% of the vote, compared to Loktev’s 34%, on Sept. 28. “I didn’t think people would actually vote for me,” Udgodskaya said, according to the BBC. But one village shopkeeper explained: “If we could have voted against all we would have done, but we had the option to vote for Marina, so we did. I think she’ll cope. The whole village will help.” Loktev is sporting a stiff upper lip: “I’m not upset. People voted for her, so let her do her job.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.