CLEANING TIPS
A few clever tricks to make cleaning a whole lot less daunting, courtesy of website The Kitchn.
• Use a mesh laundry bag … in your dishwasher. The next time you go to run the dishwasher, gather up all those little items — water bottle tops, lids to tiny food storage containers, etc. — and put them in a mesh laundry bag. The bag keeps small and fragile items from getting lost in the fray, while still allowing hot water and soap to do their magic.
• Clean up broken glass with a piece of bread. It happens: You gesture a little too enthusiastically and down goes your wine glass. The big pieces are easy enough to pick up, but the tiny shards? Not so much — or are they? All you need is a slice of bread. Just press it gently over the glass and the little fragments will stick to the soft dough. (They don’t call it Wonder Bread for nothing.)
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Honest Thief” (PG-13): Wanting to lead an honest life for the new woman in his life (Kate Walsh), a notorious small-town bank robber (Liam Neeson) turns himself in, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents.
LIST-MANIA
Highest-scoring regular season NFL games
These are the highest-scoring regular season NFL games in the modern era:
1. 113 points: (Washington Redskins 72 vs. New York Giants 41 - 1966)
2. 106 points: (Cincinnati Bengals 58 vs. Cleveland Browns 48 - 2004)
3. 105 points: (Los Angeles Rams 54 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 51 - 2018)
4. 101 points: (Oakland Raiders 52 vs. Houston Oilers 49 - 1963)
5. 101 points: (New Orleans Saints 52 vs. New York Giants 49 - 2015)
6. 99 points: (Seattle Seahawks 51 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 48 - 1983)
7. 99 points: (Denver Broncos 51 vs. Dallas Cowboys 48 - 2013)
8. 98 points: (San Diego Chargers 54 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 44 - 1985)
9. 96 points: (Cleveland Browns 51 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 45 - 2007)
10. 96 points: (New York Jets 51 vs. Miami Dolphins 45 - 1986)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Rise of the Machines: A thief in Lippstadt, Germany, was foiled by his own booty on Oct. 27 as he tried to make off with a robotic lawnmower. The Associated Press reported that the robot sent a message to the owner’s smartphone, alerting the man that it had been flipped upside down. When the owner went to investigate, he saw the thief with the robot under his arm. Police said the thief then dropped the lawnmower and fled.
