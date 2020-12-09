CLEANING TIPS
A few clever tricks to make cleaning a whole lot less daunting, courtesy of website The Kitchn.
• Use your dishwasher to dry hand-washed dishes. Skip the dish rack — it takes up too much precious counter space — and use your dishwasher’s empty racks to dry your hand-washed dishes. Your dishwasher will hold more than a dish rack, anyway, so you can clean a sink full of hand-wash-only dishes in no time.
• DIY pot scouring pads using mesh produce bags. You know those mesh produce bags you get when you buy a dozen lemons? Or a whole lot of potatoes? Well, don’t toss them! Instead, place an old sponge inside the bag, secure it with a zip tie, and clip the ends. Voila: You’ve got a DIY pot scrubber.
• Clean your silver with aluminum foil. Here’s what you need: a glass baking dish lined with aluminum foil or an aluminum baking dish, baking soda, salt, and boiling water. The science-project-like reaction should begin to remove the tarnish immediately, although heavily tarnished pieces may need to soak a little longer.
• Add a bowl of vinegar to your dishwasher. If you live in an area with hard water, you are probably pretty frustrated with dirty-looking dishes that come out of your dishwasher. Put a bowl right-side-up in your dishwasher and pour in some vinegar. Run the dishwasher — the vinegar will help combat that hard water so your dishes come out looking spotless.
HOLIDAY-THEMED TV
• 6 p.m.: “Elf” (2003, Will Ferrell, James Caan, Zooey Deschanel) (AMC)
• 8 p.m.: “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical” (2020, Matthew Morrison) (NBC)
• 8 p.m.: “Four Christmases” (2008, Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon) (AMC)
• 8 p.m.: “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018, Animated) (FX)
• See a complete list of holiday programs at www.christmas tvschedule.com
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
The Meth Made Me Do It: Traffic slowed to a crawl and people got out of their cars on a busy roadway in Chongqing, China, on Oct. 17, hoping to collect banknotes that were raining down from the sky. As it turned out, the money wasn’t coming from heaven, but from an unnamed 29-year-old man who was tripping on methamphetamine in his 30-story-high apartment overlooking the street. As he showered passersby with money, police arrived and took him into custody, and he was receiving treatment, according to The Guardian.
