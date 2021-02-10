IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Judas and the Black Messiah” (R): FBI informant William O’Neal infiltrates the Illinois Black Panther Party and is tasked with keeping tabs on their charismatic leader, Chairman Fred Hampton. Starring Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield and Jesse Plemons.
• “Land” (PG-13): A bereaved woman (Robin Wright) unable to stay connected to the world she once knew seeks out a new life, off the grid in the magnificent, but unforgiving, wilds of the Rockies.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Freaky” (R): A mystical, ancient dagger causes a teenage girl Kathryn Newton) and a serial killer (Vince Vaughn) to accidentally swap bodies. Now the pair have 24 hours to switch back before the change becomes permanent.
COMING TO VIDEO ON-DEMAND
• “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” (PG-13): Lifelong friends Barb and Star (Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo) leave their small Midwestern town for the first time to go on vacation, where they soon find themselves tangled up in adventure, love, and a villain’s evil plot to kill everyone in town. (Available Friday)
WHAT TO WATCH
• TODAY: The reality competition “Tough as Nails” returns with 12 new blue-collar contenders bearing colorful nicknames like “Knuckles” and “Zeus.” They’ll take on challenges set in real-world job sites as host Phil Keoghan cheers them on. (8 p.m., CBS).
• THURSDAY: Remember the intrepid FBI trainee played by Jodie Foster in the oh-so-creepy “Silence of the Lambs”? Now, Rebecca Breeds takes on the title role in “Clarice.” Set in 1993 — one year after the events of the Oscar-winning film — the series has her chasing baddies as a member of the FBI’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Program. (10 p.m., CBS).
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Home of Your Dreams: The house for sale at 43 Courthouse Drive in Guildhall, Vermont, has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an updated kitchen and seven jail cells, complete with barred windows, toilets and cots. United Press International reported that the property, listed for $149,000, used to serve as the Essex County jail, with the jailer’s quarters attached to the back of the house. Out of use since 1969, the cells are now covered in dust and, according to the listing, just waiting for a creative buyer to “bring ... ideas on what this 28-foot-by-40-foot wing could be!”
